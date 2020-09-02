Coutinho Set for Second Chance at Barcelona After UCL Win?

European champions Bayern Munich have officially said goodbye to Philippe Coutinho following the end of his season-long loan from Barcelona.

He brought the magic ✨✨✨

The Brazilian’s time with the Bavarian giants culminated in a European Cup triumph, but it’s still not clear where Coutinho will be playing his football next season. It won’t be at Bayern Munich but could it be at Barcelona?

New manager Ronald Koeman has already been in touch with Coutinho to congratulate him on his success and to inform him he is part of his plans for next season, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello.

Coutinho has given little away about his thinking for next season. He was coy on his future when asked about next steps after Bayern’s win over Paris Saint-Germain.

“Until now I was only thinking about the final. Now I have to go back. What I can say is that I want to work and succeed and we’ll see what happens. We have had a great season. We have prepared very well from the beginning and I think we deserved this victory. We are very happy.”

The Brazilian is currently on vacation after a long season and is then due to report back to Barcelona. The Catalan giants’ first La Liga game of 2020-21 is scheduled for September 27 against Villarreal.

Coutinho Still Tempted By Premier League

Yet despite Koeman’s desire to keep hold of Coutinho, a return to the Premier League remains a tempting proposition for the 28-year-old. The Brazilian shone in his five years at Liverpool before leaving for the Camp Nou.

Kia Joorabchian, Coutinho’s agent, has already made it clear his client would love to head back to England in an interview with talkSPORT.

“After the Champions League, it’s not been a secret that he wants to come back to the Premier League if he can; he loves playing in the Premier League and is adored in the Premier League. It is one of his priorities… but he is also not against staying at Barcelona, so it is very much open.”

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all expressed an interest but a move is complicated, as explained by Marca’s Luis F. Rojo. Barcelona will not accept any offers below €80m, while a loan is also problematic as Coutinho earns €15m annually.

Second Chance for Coutinho?

Barcelona would ideally like to remove Coutinho’s high salary from the wage bill but will have to keep hold of the Brazilian if there are no takers. The 28-year-old could then have the chance to try again at the Camp Nou.

He made a bright start after arriving from Liverpool in January 2018, scoring 10 times in 22 games for the Catalan giants. Yet Coutinho fizzled out in his first full season at Barcelona and admitted as much to reporters at the end of the campaign.

“I didn’t have a great season. It was below what I expect from myself and what the supporters expect from me. But you can only gain confidence through working hard, which is what I have done and what I will continue to do.”

The potential departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona could also work in Coutinho’s favor. ESPN’s Tim Vickery thinks the Brazilian could be a good replacement for Messi and feels the Catalan giants might finally “get some of their money’s worth” from Coutinho.

Certainly Coutinho’s loan to Bayern should have helped restore confidence. He was not a guaranteed starter with the Bundesliga side but ended the season with 11 goals (including two against Barcelona in the Champions League), nine assists, and three trophies.

