Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Who Has a Female Agent, Pushes Back on Harrison Butker’s Speech

In the aftermath of Harrison Butker‘s controversial comments during a commencement speech, suggesting women will find their most fulfillment as homemakers, rather than the workforce, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t mince words in a biting rebuttal of the Kansas City Chiefs kicker’s views.

“Women are thrusted into positions to have to overcome this, overcome that,” Hurts, said in a video shared via Instagram by The Sports-ish. “And they always do. Yet they lack the respect they deserve. I’m here advocating for it. Not only in football but in every situation. We all know the woman is the rock of everything.”

Hurts, who is represented by super-agent Nicole Lynn and employs a female-led management and communication staff, starkly contrasts Butker’s views on the ability of women to thrive and find fulfillment in the workforce.

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?” Butker asked the new graduates during his remarks. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world. But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Hurts, meanwhile, in his words, and his actions of who comprises the team around him, has been unwavering in his belief in and support of women thriving in the workforce.

“I admire anyone who puts their head down and works for what they want,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated in August 2022. “And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same praise as men — they don’t get the praise that they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Butker’s comments have sparked debate over cancel culture, amid outrage across several cross-sections of society, including being denounced by an order of nuns affiliated with Benedictine College, where he delivered the speech.

“The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested,” the nuns wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

“One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers.”

Pro Football Focus Bullish on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Play

The Eagles were big spenders this offseason to improve Hurts’ supporting cast, in hopes the 25-year-old’s play will return to his level of success in 2022 when Philadelphia appeared in the Super Bowl.

As the 2024 season nears, Pro Football Focus put together its list of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the league, with Hurts emerging at No. 9 overall.

“It was a roller coaster of a year for Hurts,” Trevor Sikkema writes for PFF. “Who set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and big-time throws, but also career highs in interceptions and lost fumbles. It was his third consecutive season of at least 10 rushing touchdowns, while he also led the position in rushing first downs.

“It also just didn’t look like Hurts was fully healthy for a lot of the 2023 campaign. He wasn’t the same rushing threat overall, with lower missed tackles forced, yards per attempt and explosive run (20 yards or more) figures. It wasn’t as efficient or explosive a season as his 2022, but Hurts remains a constant threat from the position.”

If Hurts can cut down on his career-high 20 turnovers, the Eagles’ offense has the potential to be much more efficient, given the offseason additions of running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Parris Campbell, and others.

Jason Kelce Staying Close to Former Eagles Teammates

Play

Former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce has remained a mainstay at the team’s NovaCare Complex headquarters, despite retiring earlier this offseason.

Kelce, who will serve as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage this season says there’s a simple reason that he is spending so much of his free time in South Philadelphia.

“I mean, part of of it is just getting a free lift down at NovaCare [Complex],” Kelce said on the Takeoff with (NBC Sports Philadelphia) John Clark podcast. “I’ve gotten accustomed to going down there. I love going down there. It keeps me involved with it, whether it’s being around the guys, being around the coaches, [keeping] my mind in the game. What teams are doing to try and prepare for this coming season.

“The game is always evolving and I think in order to stay knowledgeable about it you have to stay involved. For me, I kinda get a two-fer. I get to be able to work out and poke my head around a little bit.”

As Kelce begins his new role, his time around the Eagles and the game should serve him well, as it should his successor, Cam Jurgens, having one of the era’s most dominant centers within earshot as he approaches his first season as the starter.