Eagles’ 31-Year-Old Receiver Abruptly Retires Months After Signing

A Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is calling it quits after nine seasons.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeVante Parker is retiring. Parker signed with the Eagles this offseason after spending the past two years with the New England Patriots. As Schefter notes, Parker attributes his decision to retire at the age of 31 due to wanting to spend more time with his family.

“After nine NFL seasons, Eagles WR DeVante Parker has decided to retire, he said Monday night,” writes Schefter on Monday, May 20. “As much as he looked forward to his time with the Eagles, Parker decided the time had come to spend more time with his family that includes his four children.”

Parker signed with the Eagles just a couple months prior during the beginning of free agency. He was expected to fill the No. 3 role – a role where Eagles receivers have underperformed in recent seasons. The former first-round draft pick had previously excelled as the Miami Dolphins’ go-to receiver during his stint (2015-2021) with the team, posting 72 receptions for 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 season. Parker ranked fourth in the league in receiving touchdowns and fifth in receiving yards.

“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” Parker says. “I want to be there for them whenever I can. I’m just going to take things slowly.”

Unsurprisingly, Parker singled out the Dolphins — the team who drafted him — while thanking them in his retirement quote.

Via Schefter:

“The camaraderie,” Parker said on what he’ll miss the most about his NFL career. “The brotherhood in the locker room on whichever team it was. Everyone always welcome me with open arms, and I appreciated them for that. “I also appreciate the Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the opportunity. I always will have love for the Dolphins and their organization. And I want to thank all the teams, the Patriots and the Eagles, too. But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them.”

DeVante Parker Had Disappointing Run With Patriots

Parker had been acquired by the Patriots via trade with the idea that he’d be the team’s new go-to receiver — a role he excelled at in Miami. However, he was a major disappointment in New England, posting just 31 receptions for 539 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Despite appearing in 74% of the offensive snaps — an even higher percentage than the 68% of snaps he appeared in during the 2022 season — Parker posted just 33 receptions for 394 receiving yards and zero touchdowns — the first time in his career he’s gone an entire single season without a touchdown.

The Patriots’ lack of stability at the quarterback position — they started both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe during each of the past couple of seasons — played a major role in Parker’s statistical decline.

Parker retires with career totals of 369 catches for 5,266 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

With Parker out of the equation, Parris Campbell – who was also signed by the Eagles this offseason – will likely serve as the team’s No. 3 receiver entering training camp. The 26-year-old Campbell posted 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a starting receiver during the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He holds career totals of 117 receptions for 1,087 receiving yards and five touchdowns in five NFL seasons spent with the Colts and the New York Giants.