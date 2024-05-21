Cowboys Are Top Spot for Former $96 Million Pro Bowl Receiver: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet offseason and are receiving plenty of suggestions for potential moves. Dallas released starting receiver Michael Gallup in March 2024 and have done little to replace the veteran.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen put together the top landing spots for the best remaining free agents. The analyst has the Cowboys as the top potential landing spot for former New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas.

“When healthy, Thomas can still uncover and work multiple levels of the field,” Bowen wrote in a May 20, 2024 story titled, “Best NFL team fits for remaining free agents, trade candidates.” However, the injury concerns are legit, as the 31-year-old wide receiver has played in just 20 games over the past four seasons. And while Thomas could wait until after camps start to find the best landing spot, let’s focus on Dallas as a possibility; he could make an impact there on a one-year deal.

“In Mike McCarthy’s offense, Thomas could compete with Jalen Tolbert for the No. 3 role alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks,” Bowen continued. “He could align as a boundary X and show his ability to work the seams out of the slot. He caught 39 passes in 2023 for 448 yards and a score.”

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Buy Low on Former Saints Star Receiver Michael Thomas?

The player that Thomas is at 31 years old may be a bit below his impressive resume as a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. After topping 1,000 receiving yards in his first four NFL seasons, Thomas has not reached 500 yards since 2019. Thomas’ best season came in 2019 when the wideout notched career highs with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 games.

Thomas posted modest numbers in 2023: 39 receptions for 448 yards and a touchdown in 10 appearances. Yet, the Cowboys would not be signing Thomas with the idea that the playmaker would still be a No. 1 receiving option.

Dallas already has CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks on the roster, meaning Thomas would likely be sliding into the third receiver role. The Cowboys production after Lamb and Cooks drops off quickly on the team’s current receiver depth chart.

The Cowboys appear to be banking on Jalen Tolbert or KaVontae Turpin to take a step forward in 2024. Thomas would be much more of a proven commodity than either player, even if his production has dropped in recent years.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Likely Land Michael Thomas on a Bargain Contract

The Saints are planning to release veteran WR Michael Thomas. His 2019 is one of the greatest of all-time: ⚜️149 receptions (NFL record)

⚜️1,725 yards

⚜️91 first downs (2nd all-time)

⚜️9 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/7x5rqlIEOB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 7, 2024

It remains to be seen what kind of contract Thomas will command this offseason. Thomas previously signed a five-year, $96.2 million contract with New Orleans that was slated to run through 2024.

The receiver later inked a new two-year contract with the Saints in 2023. The deal essentially became a one-year, $10 million contract voiding the remainder of his lucrative deal.

New Orleans released Thomas in March as a post-June 1 cut, and the veteran has yet to agree to terms with a new team. Thomas finished last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Consider Gallup’s production in Dallas last season: 34 receptions for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns. It is reasonable to expect Thomas to be able to surpass this production, assuming the wideout’s health checks out. At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Thomas would also give Dallas a big red zone target.