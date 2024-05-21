Browns Get Positive Update on Nick Chubb Ahead of OTAs

Nick Chubb won’t be on the field when the Cleveland Browns begin OTAs this week but the fan-favorite running back is trending in the right direction.

Chubb is working his way back from a devastating season-ending knee injury. It’s required a pair of surgeries but Chubb has been working relentlessly to get back on the field as soon as possible.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided an update on Chubb’s health ahead of OTAs kicking off.

“Chubb won’t be participating in OTAs or the minicamp from a team drills standpoint, but he’s been around all offseason rehabbing the knee and providing inspiration to his teammates. He also spends some time during the offseason training at his high school, Cedartown in Georgia, and could be back and forth during OTAs. “But he’s been running for several weeks, and looks good. If all goes as planned, he’ll test the twice-reconstructed left knee during training camp, and work toward a return to the field as soon as possible.”

Browns GM: Nick Chubb Has Long Way to Go

The best-case scenario for the Browns would be Chubb running out of the tunnel in Week 1 to face the Dallas Cowboys. However, despite the positive momentum, it seems like a long shot that he’ll be ready to roll.

“First of all, nobody wants to bet against Batman, right? We call him Batman here. And Nick, he is a special player and a special human being,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on May 2 during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He is doing well on his road to recovery. He still has a long way to go. Because, obviously, it was a serious knee injury. But this past month, he actually started running on land.”

When Chubb returns, it’ll be a huge boost for the offense. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and the franchise’s fourth-leading rusher of all time. Chubb has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Browns Confident in Running Back Depth

The Browns retooled their running back room this offseason. Cleveland added a pair of veterans in D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. They’ll join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. on the running back depth chart.

Ford was pushed into a large role last season after Chubb was injured in Week 2. While it was still a running back by committee situation, Ford got most of the work. He led the team in carries (204) and yards (813).

“Depth is important at every position, we were really pleased with that room last year. I thought Jerome and Pierre, in particular, did an incredible job filling in last year,” Berry said on April 18. “They got obviously a lot of time and a lot of reps last year and feel very good about their skill sets. We’ve added a couple of guys to that room with differing skill sets that can complement those guys, but we think we’re in a pretty strong spot.”

With Chubb sidelined for OTAs, the Browns will get a closer look at their running back group and can sort out their depth.