All-Pro 49ers Defender Takes Shot at Jets WR Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets aren’t scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers for another three and a half months.

However, that didn’t stop 49ers second-team All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward from talking some smack to Jets pass catcher Garrett Wilson ahead of time.

During a sit-down interview with Kay Adams, Ward explained what his first assignment of the 2024 season will be on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll be following Garrett Wilson around. That’s his name right?” Ward asked Adams on “Up & Adams.” “I’m probably going to follow Garrett around.”

Wilson’s Reputation Should Precede Him

Ward may not know who Garrett Wilson is yet but plenty of other people do.

That includes Zoltan Buday from Pro Football Focus who ranked Wilson as the No. 9 best player in the NFL under the age of 25 entering the 2024 season.

Despite playing with league-worst quarterback play, Wilson has been able to put up numbers through his first two seasons in the NFL.

The former Ohio State product has appeared in 34 out of 34 possible games. During that span, he has registered 178 receptions for 2,145 receiving yards and has hauled in seven touchdowns.

He is the only receiver in Jets franchise history to start off his career with a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns.

If he accomplished that with Zach Wilson, what do you think will happen when a four-time NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers is tossing him around the pigskin?

A Reality Check Is Coming Fast for the Rest of the NFL

While Ward either joked or didn’t joke that he didn’t know who Wilson was there was a plot hole in his conversation.

If the 49ers already told him that his assignment for Week 1 was to shadow Wilson, that is probably a good indicator that you should already know his name.

Quite frankly people don’t know how good Wilson is or the rest of the Jets roster for that matter. New York has been mired in mediocrity for the last 13 years and counting without making it to the playoffs. They’ve historically had piss-poor quarterback play which hasn’t elevated the talent they would be throwing to.

Wilson’s overall stats pale in comparison to some of the best receivers in football. That isn’t because of ineptitude with Wilson but rather an indictment of the quarterback play he has been subjected to play with.

That should all change in 2024 with Wilson getting an opportunity to properly introduce himself to Ward in person when the season opener gets here.

This comment by Ward wasn’t the first time that he has taken shots at the Jets this offseason.

Back in February, he responded to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on social media saying, “Boy yo a** ain’t never sniffed the playoffs. You watching from the couch. Worry bout the sorry a** JETS. Everybody got something to say about the team in the Super Bowl. Your opinion doesn’t need to be heard kid.”

Ward later deleted the tweet, but the internet is forever.

All of this action on social media has provided plenty of early bulletin board material for the Jets heading into the 2024 campaign.