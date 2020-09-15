Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 2

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 2 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a game-breaker out of New York and an up and coming pass-catcher from Indianapolis.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and Michael Thomas will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Adam Thielen at IND

This feels like cheating, so we’ll keep it short. While he was drafted as a high-end WR2 in most leagues, Thielen may very well finish as a top-five play in Week 2 vs. a Colts defense that was shredded by the Jacksonville Jaguars just one week ago.

Parris Campbell vs. MIN

Hopefully, you caught wind of the hype we were tossing Campbell’s way prior to your fantasy drafts, because the Colts wideout is shaping up to be a top-24 play at his position moving forward. Tying with TY Hilton for the team lead with nine targets, Campbell finished with a solid 14-point outing in Week 1. Those numbers could see a jump in Week 2 vs. a Vikings defense who surrendered the seventh-most points to wideouts in 2019 and kicked off 2020 by allowing an average of 105 receiving yards and 1.3 touchdowns to the Packers’ top-three receivers.

Darius Slayton at CHI

The debate for who will be Daniel Jones’ No. 1 target this season may have very well been cemented this past Monday night. Slayton racked up 100-plus yards and two touchdowns vs. Pittsburgh in Week 1, his fourth such performance over his last 10 contests. More importantly, he’s now averaged 9.5 targets over six of his last eight games. Of the eight wideouts to see nine-plus targets come their way vs. Chicago, all but two recorded 100-plus yards receiving and/or a touchdown.

Sleeper: Michael Gallup vs. ATL

It’s not every day a 1,100-yard receiver such as Gallup is considered a sleeper. However, with Amari Cooper in the fold and CeeDee Lamb manning more targets than the third-year pro in Week 1, here we are. Atlanta has now allowed an average of 19.5 fantasy points over their last three games to offenses’ second-leading receivers.

Deep Sleeper: Olabisi Johnson at IND

Rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, we’re digging deep with the Johnson selection. However, with a juicy matchup vs. Indy, the former Colorado State standout is worth a look. Justin Jefferson out-snapped “Bisi” by just three plays this past weekend, while the two joined Adam Thielen as the only Vikings wideouts to exceed more than seven offensive snaps on the day. The Colts defense allowed three separate Jaguars receivers to score touchdowns in the opening week and ranked as the 10th-worst fantasy unit at defending the position last season.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Will Fuller vs. BAL

Fuller seems to have frequented our Sit ‘Em category more times than not over the past year or so. However, it’s games like his Week 1, 112-yard performance that keep him fantasy relevant. Nevermind the fact that he’s been held to 11 yards or fewer in half of his past six games and scoreless in 11 of his last 12. The combo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry averaged just 41.5 receiving yards vs. Baltimore in Week 1, a defense which ranked fifth-best against the pass in 2019.

Robby Anderson at TB

Anderson will be a hot waiver-wire target this week following a 25.5 point performance in his Carolina debut. However, much like the aforementioned Will Fuller, Anderson is the definition of boom or bust. Remove Anderson’s 75-yard TD from the equation and he finishes with just 40 yards on the day. That number better resembles his typical production, considering he recorded 43 yards or less in 10 games a season ago. Need further reason to avoid Anderson in Week 2? The Bucs defense held all Saints receivers to a grand total of 53 yards in Week 1.

Buyers Beware: Tyler Lockett vs. NE

A top-20 wide receiver play in Week 1, Lockett comes into Week 2 riding high. However, there’s a good chance we won’t be able to say the same following his matchup with New England this Sunday. The best team at defending fantasy receivers a season ago, the Patriots have now allowed just four touchdowns to the position over their last 17 games.