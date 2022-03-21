Cardinals Listed as Fit for Deep Threat Free Agent WR

The lack of movement from the Arizona Cardinals has been deafening since St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

When the new league year started on March 16 at 4:00 p.m e.t, the Cardinals signed 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney and saw Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones reach a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But ever since, the Cardinals have yet to make more moves and have numerous holes to fill on the roster. They are still searching for a No 2. wide receiver opposite star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And of course, losing Jones leaves a gap at the outside linebacker position.

OverTheCap has Arizona with $8.4m in cap space. While additions can be made, there isn’t much leeway to make a blockbuster signing.

Fortunately, there is still a free agent available that won’t cost a fortune.

Writer Links Veteran WR to Arizona

Pro Football Network’s Jason Katz had the mission of linking two teams for free agent wide receiver Will Fuller — the Cleveland Browns and the Cardinals.

The Browns just acquired QB DeShaun Watson and it would make sense for Fuller to join forces in Cleveland, as the two played with each other in Houston for four seasons.

It also makes sense for Fuller to bring his talents to the desert. The Cardinals lost wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jaguars, Chase Edmonds to the Dolphins and A.J. Green has yet to be signed.

But there’s another aspect into why Fuller could dig playing in Arizona according to Katz.

“Fuller and Hopkins were teammates in Houston,” said Katz. “We know they complement each other well because we’ve seen it. If they reunite in Arizona, Fuller would once again get to play his preferred Z receiver role as the downfield threat opposite Hopkins. It makes sense for both sides. Between Kirk, Green, and even Chase Edmonds, the Cardinals have 248 targets currently unaccounted for from last season. A healthy Hopkins would easily command about 100 of those, but there are still plenty available for a WR2.”

Fuller caught a career-high 53 passes in 2020, but he has missed 40 games over the last five seasons. A PED suspension cost the former 2015 first-round pick five games in 2020 and one game in 2021. After playing with the Texans, Fuller signed a one-year deal worth $10 million in 2020. Then, he suffered a broken thumb in Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve on October 6, 2021.

Katz mentioned Fuller signing a one-year deal worth $6-8 million for the Cardinals. There’s the obvious risk of giving the 28-year-old a long-term deal, as Fuller has failed to play in more than 14 games in one season.

The Cardinals bought low on Green in 2021. Could the Cardinals do the same with Fuller?

What Could Fuller Bring to Arizona?

Fuller caught 53 passes in 11 games in 2020, before being hit with a suspension that derailed his season.

Watson had a tremendous connection with Fuller as the veteran wide receiver had eight touchdowns.

The Cardinals missed out on free agent wide receivers Allen Robinson, D.J. Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster as well as trading for Amari Cooper and Robert Woods.

Despite missing on an abundance of receivers, signing Fuller makes perfect sense from a Cardinals perspective. Other than Odell Beckham Jr. (projected $13.1 annual value, per Spotrac), the remaining talent isn’t eye-popping. Aging players like Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton are available and slot receivers such as Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley aren’t as appealing for the Cardinals as the team already has Rondale Moore.

Unfortunately, there are still concerns with the Notre Dame product. Fuller posted a photo in February that showed his bandaged left hand, which appears to be a setback.

The Cardinals could always go with the draft route at wide receiver. The Cardinals haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round in Kyler Murray’s tenure.

Nonetheless, Fuller has familiarity co-existing with Hopkins and could be a speedy threat on the outside if healthy.