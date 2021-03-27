Bag Boy Push Carts: 6 Best Models for Golfers

The Bag Boy push carts are wildly popular for golfers who like to walk the course but not have to carry the load of a bag full of golf clubs for 18 holes.
Golf push carts are essentially a way to get your steps in and enjoy the day while preserving your energy for the actual game. In a nutshell, you strap your golf bag to the cart and use the handle setup to push it around the course without the weight of your gear on your back. Sounds easy, right? Well, that’s because it is. And we’ve got a list of the top Bag Boy push carts listed below to help make your decision easier. Take a look at the features and specs to see which is the right one for you.
Arguably the best-selling of the Bag Boy push carts, the Quad XL is highlighted by its 4-wheel set-up, which provides ample stability and balance.
The tires are also maintenance-free. The front wheels are 9 1/2 inches in diameter, while the rear ones are 11 inches.
Another cool feature is the TOP-LOK technology, which is designed to securely attach a Bag Boy or Datrek golf bag to the cart without the need for straps. Most Bag Boy push carts come with this patented Top-Lok technology.
Other features include a scorecard console with a large storage bag underneath, beverage, umbrella, and mobile device holders, storage area for golf balls, and hand-mounted parking brake.
Weighing just 14.2 pounds, the Quad XL folds into a compact size (24 inches by 17 inches by 16 inches) in two quick and easy steps.
Highlighted by the nitrogen-powered Nitro-Piston Technology, the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart folds and unfolds in one fast step with no fuss.
The Top-Lok Technology firmly attached Bag Boy and Datrek golf bags to the cart and prevents twisting and movement even without cart straps. Though it does have bungee straps if you don’t have a Bag Boy or Datrek bag.
The scorecard console has a built-in beverage holder as well as a large accessory bag underneath it. There are also areas for your mobile device, umbrella, and golf balls. There is a handle-mounted parking brake, too.
Weighing in at 16 3/4 pounds, the Nitron cart has wheels with a 9 1/2 inch diameter in the front and 11 inches in the rear. It folds up into a compact 19 inches by 13.5 inches by 22 inches.
Offering the most maneuverability of the Bag Boy push carts thanks to its 360 degree rotating front wheel, or Swivel Tech Technology, the TriSwivel II has all the features of the previous two models.
The Top-Lok Technology securely attaches Datrek and Bag Boy golf bags without the use of straps (although the cart has straps if you have a different brand bag). The scorecard console has a large accessory bag underneath it as well as an integrated beverage holder. There is also storage areas for your golf balls, umbrella, mobile device, and more.
The cart folds in three easy steps and measures a compact 23.5 inches by 13 inches by 24 inches when not in use. It weighs 16 pounds. The front wheel has a 9 1/2 inch diameter and 11 inches for the back wheels.
If you’re tight on storage, then the Bag Boy Compact 3 Push Cart might be the one for you as it folds into a space-saving 21.5 inches by 13 inches by 18 inches. It also weighs just 13.5 pounds.
Other top highlights include the Top-Lock Technology, a scorecard console, beverage, umbrella, and mobile device holders, golf ball storage, and a hand-mounted parking brake.
The Compact 3 folds and unfolds in three easy steps and has a 9 1/2-inch diameter front wheel and 11-inch back wheels.
Considering the smaller size of the Compact 3, it’s probably best suited to carry lightweight golf bags.
Featuring the largest rear wheels (13 inches in diameter) of any of the Bag Boy push carts, the Spartan XL provides excellent stability on all types of terrain.
It has a large scorecard console featuring a built-in beverage holder and an accessory bag underneath. Also included are an extra large golf umbrella holder, an easy access foot brake, an adjustable height handle, and a sturdy aluminum frame.
The Spartan XL folds in two quick steps and measures 18 inches by 17 inches by 23 inches when folded. It weighs 18 pounds.
It’s all in the name when it comes to the Bag Boy EZ-Walk Push Cart, and thanks the large 13-inch rear wheels walking the course has never been so effortless.
The cart, which folds/unfolds in two quick steps, is equipped with a large scorecard console, storage for golf balls and tees, a center storage area, and a strap to secure your golf bag securely.
The EZ-Walk weighs 18 pounds and measures 18 inches by 17 inches by 23 inches when collapsed.
