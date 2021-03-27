Bag Boy Push Carts: 6 Best Models for Golfers

The Bag Boy push carts are wildly popular for golfers who like to walk the course but not have to carry the load of a bag full of golf clubs for 18 holes.

Golf push carts are essentially a way to get your steps in and enjoy the day while preserving your energy for the actual game. In a nutshell, you strap your golf bag to the cart and use the handle setup to push it around the course without the weight of your gear on your back. Sounds easy, right? Well, that’s because it is. And we’ve got a list of the top Bag Boy push carts listed below to help make your decision easier. Take a look at the features and specs to see which is the right one for you.

And be sure to check out our recommendations for the best electric golf push carts, which run on battery power and often can be directed with a remote control! Now that’s pretty cool.