Top 11 Golf Nets: Boost Your Swing with the Best Picks

When it comes to compact golf nets, The Net Return Mini Pro Series is the younger brother of the Pro Series V2 and it will last as it also has a 250,000 shot guarantee.

Featuring an automatic return for the golf balls thanks to the “S” shape design, the net measures 6 feet high by 5 feet wide by 3.6 feet deep and weighs only 22 pounds. It assembles in minutes and features commercial-grade polyester netting and a strong, sturdy frame. The multi-sport net comes with its own carrying/storage case.

For further safety and protection, this net is compatible with the Mini Pro Series Side Barriers which includes four sand bags. These barriers make sure miss-hits won’t leave the hitting area.

If you’re looking for an upgrade, take a look at The Net Return Mini Pro Package, which includes the net, side barriers, a large (6 feet by 10 feet) Pro Turf Mat with two rubber tees, and four sandbags, or The Net Return Mini Runner Package, which comes with everything in the Mini Pro Package, but instead of a full hitting mat it has a Runner Turf that measures 2 1/2 feet wide by 9 feet long.