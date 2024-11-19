‘Ring Girl’ Sydney Thomas Responds to Viral Jake Paul Fight Fame

“Ring girl” Sydney Thomas has responded to going viral in the wake of the Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson.

Thomas, 20, made the comments in a TikTok video. She drew the adoration of many fans on social media after the November 15 fight between the YouTuber and boxing legend, with some fans describing her as the best thing about watching it, as photos and videos of her went viral.

The TikTok video is captioned, “waking up to see i’m trending for the tyson v paul fight.” It shows Thomas waking up in bed and looking at her phone. The video has 7.3 million views.

Thomas also responded to the hype in an Instagram story, according to The New York Post, saying, “I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you. I can’t thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am. I love you all — thank you for your kind words.”

That story is no longer visible, but on November 19, she had a story that read, “I keep 2 things in my top drawer: a Bible and this piece of paper. I wrote this out the day I got to school this year as things I would like to accomplish in my last year here at bama. Coming back home after this weekend is a very full circle moment for me, and is just a reminder that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. God is always on your side. You are in control. Never doubt yourself & dream big.”

The piece of paper says, “I will be a ring girl for the Paul vs Tyson fight in November. I will be in Sports Illustrated swimsuit 2025.”

Syndey Thomas, Who Is an MLB Cheerleader, Has a Large Following on Instagram & TikTok

Thomas has amassed a large social media following.

Thomas has more than 925,000 followers on her TikTok page. She is also on Instagram, where she has more than 625,000 followers.

According to her LinkedIn page, Thomas is an “Honors Business Student at The University of Alabama” and cheerleader for Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

“I am currently employed by the St.Louis Cardinals as an MLB Cheerleader. Through this job I not only get the chance to engage with fans during the games, but I also conduct interviews and speak publicly on the big screen during and pre-game,” she wrote. “I am also self-employed as a social media marketing specialist. I run my own social media channels and help companies promote their brands/products through my platforms.”

Sydney Thomas Wrote That ‘Words Can’t Describe This Moment’

Thomas called the fight historic.

“What a night🥊 #paulvstyson,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say. Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it.”

“SYDNEY THOMAS WAS THE MAIN EVENT,” a fan wrote in the comment thread. “Literally why I watched the fight,” another person wrote. “The only knockout in this fight 🔥👊🏼,” another fan wrote in Thomas’s Instagram comment thread.

“Didn’t even notice the fight,” another fan wrote.