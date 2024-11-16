‘Bombshell’ Photos of ‘Ring Girl’ Sydney Thomas Go Viral After Mike Tyson Fight

Photos of “ring girl” and MLB cheerleader Sydney Thomas are going viral on social media after she appeared at legend Mike Tyson’s boxing match with YouTuber Jake Paul.

Outkick described Thomas as the “breakout star” of the event, saying that she debuted as a ring girl at a boxing match in October in Puerto Rico. Sports Illustrated described photos shared by Thomas as “bombshell pics.”

Thomas quickly drew the attention of many adoring fans who gushed about her on social media, whereas the fight itself was controversial due to Tyson’s failure to land a lot of punches. According to her LinkedIn page, Thomas is an “Honors Business Student at The University of Alabama” and cheerleader for Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

“The true star of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event wasn’t the fighters themselves, but rather the ring girl, Sydney Thomas,” wrote one X user. “Her presence at the fight captured significant attention, overshadowing the main event.”

Some fans compared her to actress Sydney Sweeney. Videos of Thomas at the fight also circulated on X.

“The best part of this fight is sydney thomas, the ring girl. whew,” wrote another fan on X, who also shared photos.

“I can care less who wins this fight. I’m just tuning in to see Sydney Thomas,” a man wrote on X.

Sydney Thomas Has Hundreds of Thousands of Followers on Instagram & TikTok

Thomas has 360,000 followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has 740,000 followers.

On Instagram, she shared a video showing her walking with three other ring girls.

She also posted a video showing her as a ring girl and at the event on her TikTok page. “excited to be an official event model for Paul V Tyson🥊 who you got?” she wrote with the video.

Thomas also has a Snapchat page.

Sydney Thomas Wrote on Instagram That Words ‘Can’t Describe This Moment’

Thomas wrote that she was “grateful” to be a ring girl at the event.

“What a night🥊 #paulvstyson,” she wrote. “Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say. Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Thomas is “currently employed by the St.Louis Cardinals as an MLB Cheerleader. Through this job I not only get the chance to engage with fans during the games, but I also conduct interviews and speak publicly on the big screen during and pre-game. I am also self-employed as a social media marketing specialist. I run my own social media channels and help companies promote their brands/products through my platforms.”

She has been a cheerleader since May 2023, according to her LinkedIn page.