Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 4

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 4 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a breakout rookie performer looking to keep up his stellar play. Plus two star wideouts in Cleveland met with plus-matchups.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and Michael Thomas will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Odell Beckham Jr. at DAL

While the Browns have improved their play over the past two weeks, Beckham has yet to pop off this season. That should change against a Dallas secondary that allows the fifth-most passing yards in football. The Cowboys have allowed four 100-yard receivers and seven total touchdowns to the position this year.

Michael Gallup vs. CLE

Same game, opposite sideline. Dallas’ murky secondary has forced Dak Prescott and company to air out the ball. Each of Prescott’s attempt numbers over the past two weeks rank as top-five totals in the QB’s 70-game career. Gallup is fresh off of his first 100-yard game this season and leads all Cowboys WRs in snaps over the first three weeks. Cleveland allows the eighth-most fantasy points to wideouts this year.

DeVante Parker vs. SEA

No defense has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing WRs than the Seahawks this year, including six 100-yard receivers over the first three weeks. Parker has topped 11.9 fantasy points in each of the past two weeks, while FitzMagic has been in full effect over that span, posting a QB rating of 116.8.

Sleeper: Jarvis Landry at DAL

For much of the same reasons we love Beckham Jr. this week, we like Landry as a viable flex, potential WR2 play vs. Dallas. Landry has yet to find the endzone this season. With that said, the Cowboys have allowed two more receiving touchdowns than any other NFL team has to wide receivers this year.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Anthony Miller vs. IND

Miller has scored 13-plus points and scored a touchdown in two of his three games this season. Unfortunately for Miller owners, those games sandwich a goose egg in Week 2. Miller may be Chicago’s second-leading receiver, but he’s third in terms of snap percentage, being outsnapped by rookie Darnell Mooney in each of the past two weeks. Combine Miller’s uncertainty with an Indianapolis defense who has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wideouts over the past two weeks and you have a recipe for disaster.

Robby Anderson vs. ARI

The NFL’s sixth-leading receiver, Anderson has been one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far. However, Arizona allows the fewest points WRs in 2020. No team’s second-leading receiver has scored more than 8.3 points against the Cards this year. Those numbers likely mean that both Anderson and fellow Panthers wideout, D.J. Moore, won’t be productive come Sunday, especially operating out of an offense that has scored the fewest passing touchdowns in football (2).

DJ Chark at CIN

Cincinnati has played the likes of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in two of their first three weeks. None of those receivers topped 74 receiving yards, while only one found the end zone. The Bengals currently allow the third-fewest fantasy points to WRs. Chark also suddenly finds himself in an offense with numerous mouths to feed, evident by the fact he hasn’t seen more than four targets come his way yet this year.

Buyers Beware: Terry McLaurin vs. BAL

Don’t let the fact that Kansas City WRs put up points against the Ravens alter your opinion on Baltimore’s secondary. They still allow the second-fewest fantasy points to WRs. Also, it’s a bit easier to produce yardage through the air when you have Patrick Mahomes at QB instead of Dwayne Haskins. McLaurin has been eating up targets (25 through first three weeks), but his ceiling is likely capped in the low-teens in terms of points scored.

Temper Expectations: Justin Jefferson at HOU

Jefferson went ballistic in Week 3 to the tune of 175 receiving yards. However, Houston allows just 199.3 passing yards per game. Only one opposing wideout has surpassed 46 yards against them this year. There’s also the aspect of Adam Thielen receiving only five targets last week, a number that’s bound to increase. Jefferson has warranted a place in your lineup, but he’s probably more of a Flex play than a WR1/WR2 this week.