Waiver Wire Week 6: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season gifted us with a handful of breakout fantasy football options at the wideout position. Chase Claypool and Travis Fulgham firmly put themselves on owners’ radars, while Brandin Cooks showed glimpses of his once must-start form.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target heading into next week, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 6.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 6

Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (12% Owned)

Claypool erupted for a Steelers rookie record four touchdowns on Sunday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 238-pound wideout helped propel Pittsburgh to a victory over the Eagles, while also propelling himself atop fantasy football’s must-adds for Week 6.

Targets are to be had for Claypool moving forward. Yes, Diontae Johnson, who left the Philly game with a back injury, is expected to be available moving forward. With that said, Ben Roethlisberger has averaged nearly 36 targets per game, yet perceived No. 1 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has averaged just six targets per game.

While it’ll be unlikely Claypool can repeat his absurd production, a Week 6 matchup against a Browns defense bodes well for the big-bodied receiver to continue his growth into a legitimate fantasy option. Cleveland allowed the third-most fantasy points to WRs entering the weekend.

Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (1% Owned)

Fulgham led the Eagles in receiving in Week 4, but having been targeted just three times in the game made his fantasy ceiling appear vertically challenged. However, after a monstrous 13 target, 10 reception, 152-yard outing in Week 5, Fulgham has busted the top off of any pre-perceived ceiling.

We must take into account that Alshon Jeffery and Desean Jackson are gearing up to make their return to the Eagles’ lineup, likely reducing Fulgham’s target share. With that said, the Eagles are in desperate need of a No. 1 target in the passing game, and Jeffery and Jackson are not that. Fulgham, on the other hand, has a chance to be.

Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 6

# Top Waiver-Wire Targets % Owned Wk. 6 Opp. 1 Chase Claypool WR I PIT 12% vs. CLE 2 Damien Harris RB I NE 55% vs. SF 3 Laviska Shenault WR I JAC 34% vs. DET 4 Travis Fulgham WR I PHI 1% vs. BAL 5 Brandin Cooks WR I HOU 43% @ TEN 6 Justin Herbert QB I LAC 48% vs. NYJ 7 Chase Edmonds RB I ARI 64% @ DAL 8 Sterling Shepard WR I NYG 30% vs. WAS 9 Kirk Cousins QB I MIN 32% vs. ATL 10 Tim Patrick WR I DEN 17% vs. MIA 11 Cordarrelle Patterson WR/RB I CHI 7% @ CAR 12 D’Ernest Johnson RB I CLE 44% @ PIT 13 JD McKissic RB I WAS 6% @ NYG 14 Damiere Byrd WR I NE 4% vs. SF 15 Henry Ruggs III WR I LV 44% BYE 16 Tyler Johnson WR I TB 0% vs. GB