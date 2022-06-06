9 Best Wedges for High Handicappers

Golf isn’t easy, but we all know that. And, for many, chipping is one of the hardest parts of the game, especially for new players.
So what are the best wedges for high handicappers? Well, we’ve done the research and came up with a list below of the most popular and playable short game clubs to help improve your game. So take a look, check out the pros and cons, and see which is the best wedge for you.
And if you’re in the market for some game-improvement clubs, take a look at our recommendations for the top irons for high handicap players.
1. Mile High Life Beginner Golf Wedge SetsPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic blade shape has a stylish, professional look
- High polish finish for a sleek look
- There a number of lofts available (from 50 to 60 degrees) with 10 degree bounce
- Probably not as durable as some of the others on this list
- Some users weren't thrilled with the grip
- These particular clubs are for right-handed players only
Inexpensive and ideal for beginners, the Mile High Life Wedges are available in single clubs for sets of two or three.
Featuring a classic blade shape and a high polish finish, the Mile High Wedges are available in lofts from 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees, each with 10-degree bounces.
Boasting a soft and comfortable Mile High Life grip, the clubs can be used wherever you’d need a wedge, including for approach shots, bunker shots, and lob shots.
If you're interested in seeing more options, check out our picks for the top 56 degree wedges for bunkers.
Find more Mile High Life Beginner Golf Wedge Sets information and reviews here.
2. Pinemeadow WedgePrice: $30.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Creative clubhead has engraving when each wedge should be used (ie. 100 yards and in, second wedge to use)
- Made of strong Apollo steel and has a 125 gram shaft
- Available in multiple lofts for both right- and left-handed players
- Probably not as durable as other wedges on the list
- Some users felt the grip wasn't very durable
- Some users felt the sole was a bit chunky
When it comes to the best wedges for high handicappers, you’re going to have a tough time finding one as practical, popular, or inexpensive than the Pinemeadow Wedge.
Available in a number of lofts, one of the coolest (and helpful) features of the club is the engraving on the head telling you exactly when each club should be used. For example on the club pictured here, it tells you it has a 52 degree loft, that’s it’s a pitching wedge, that it’s your first wedge to be used, and that it’s best used 100 yards or less. That’s pretty useful for beginners.
Made of Apollo steel, it’s got a very large face and comes with a 125 gram shaft. It comes in lofts of 52, 56, 60, 64, and an incredible 68 degrees.
Looking to save more money on your equipment? Then take a look at our recommendations for the best inexpensive golf balls.
3. Callaway Golf Mack Daddy 5 JAWS WedgePrice: $129.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- JAWS Groove-in-Groove Technology provides extra spin
- Variety of grinds all designed to promote better turf interaction on all surfaces
- Made from durable 8620 mild carbon steel for optimal feel
- It's a little pricey
- Some found there was a bit of glare in the Platinum Chrome color
- Quantities might be limited on some loft/bounce/grind combinations
Whether you’re a professional or a beginner, you can’t go wrong with Callaway. And their Mack Daddy Jaws 5 Wedge is one of their best sellers.
Full of forgiveness as most Callaway clubs are, the MD Jaws 5 features innovative Groove-In-Groove Technology, which promotes more spin, control, and feel.
The stylish club head is precisely shaped of 8620 mild carbon steel.
There are a number of different grind and bounces options, each designed for better turf interaction for each specific type of ground. The wedge can be had in 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, and 60 degrees.
Find more Callaway Golf Mack Daddy 5 JAWS Wedge information and reviews here.
4. Square Strike WedgePrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight is in the toe rather than the heel to help prevent the clubhead from opening and keep it square
- Positioning of the Center of Gravity (CG) and Moment of Inertia (MOI) provide maximum forgiveness
- Anti-chunk wide sole designed to provide better turf interaction for more consistent contact
- Some might feel the club is a bit heavy
- Some users felt the club took a while to get used to
- Some users weren't enamored with the looks
The Square Strike Wedge is full of creative technology designed to provide maximum forgiveness on every swing.
The Anti-Rotational Weighting sees the weight of the club moved to the toe rather than the heel, which prevents the clubhead from opening and instead straight through the target.
The Center of Gravity (CG) is located directly in the center of the face, while the Moment of Inertia (MOI) is positioned higher than a typical wedge. These combine to promote added forgiveness, even on off-center shots.
And lastly, the Square Strike Wedge has a very wide Anti-Chunk Sole that cuts through any surface smoothly for better turf interaction. It’s designed to limit fat shots.
The wedge is legal for tournament play and is available in lofts of 45, 55, and 60 degrees.
Browse a wider selection of 60 degree wedges for other options.
5. Cleveland Golf CBX2 WedgePros:
Cons:
- Hollow cavity back design has more perimeter weighting for added forgiveness
- Rotex Face Technology feature Tour Zip Grooves for maximum spin
- Enhanced Feel Balancing Technology has a GelBack TPU insert for less vibration and better overall feel
- Quantities might be limited in some lofts
- Some might find the cavity back on the thick side
- There is only one sole grinds
A rare wedge to feature a hollow-cavity back, the Cleveland Golf CBX2 plays much like an iron, offering plenty of figureness, while still promoting maximum spin.
The added forgiveness is helped by adding weight to the perimeter of the club in the hollow-cavity design. And the Rotex Face Technology features sharp Tour Zip Grooves with face milling, which promotes maximum spin and control.
The Enhanced Feel Balancing Technology has a Gelback TPU insert which helps reduce vibration on contact for optimal feel. The wide helps get cleaner turf interaction for more solid contact and consistency.
If you're interested in more easy-to-hit clubs, see our recommendations for the most forgiving irons.
Find more Cleveland Golf CBX2 Wedge information and reviews here.
6. Wilson Harmonized Golf WedgePrice: $46.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The blade shape has bounce angles and can be used from the sand, rough, or fairway
- Innovative sole design allows you to open the club face more for higher, more accurate shots
- Lightweight True Temper steel shaft promotes more playability
- Some users felt the grip wasn't as soft as it could be
- Some users felt there wasn't enough spin
- Might not be as durable as other wedges on the list
Another inexpensive model on the list is the Wilson Harmonized Wedge, a versatile club that can be used anywhere on the course — bunker, rough, or fairway.
As one of the best wedges for high handicappers, the Harmonized wedge has a classic blade shape with a high polish finish.
The sole grind offers excellent turf interaction and allows you to open the club face for higher, more accurate shots. And the lightweight True Temper shaft promotes performance and durability.
Check out more inexpensive golf wedges if you'd like to see more options and styles.
Find more Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge information and reviews here.
7. Tour Edge TGS Triple Grind Sole WedgePrice: $43.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple grind sole helps eliminate bounce from the heel and toe areas
- Maxmimum-allowed sized CNC milled grooves promote optimal spin and control
- TPE insert helps dampen vibration for a better feel contact
- Some might find it a bit on the heavy side
- Some users felt a re-grip was needed right away
- Some users felt the shaft was on the short side
The Tour Edge TGS Triple Groove Sole Wedge is designed to help eliminate bounce from the heel and toe for better shots over all areas of the course.
The TGS sole promotes smooth contact on all terrains, leading to more consistent shots.
Another top feature are the CNC milled grooves, which are the maximum-allowed size. These grooves allow you to get your preferred spin and control.
The wedge has a TPE insert that helps reduce vibration for improved feel on contact.
Find more Tour Edge TGS Triple Grind Sole Wedge information and reviews here.
8. Callaway Mack Daddy CB WedgePros:
Cons:
- JAWS grooves promote more spin
- Cavity back designed to give more forgiveness and control
- Full sole helps get smoother turf interaction and cleaner contact
- A bit on the pricey side
- 52 degree wedge doesn't have full-face grooves
- Cavity back design might take a bit to get used to; might look a bit chunky
The Callaway Mack Daddy CB is one of the best wedges for high handicappers, mostly because it’s designed to provide maximum forgiveness.
Featuring a cavity back design, this club resembles an iron, so it should be a rather seamless transition. The JAWS grooves (conventional grooves in lofts 46 to 52 & full-face grooves in lofts 54 to 60) promote optimal spin and bite when the ball hits the turf.
The full sole is designed to promote smoother turf interaction, which leads to cleaner contact and better overall consistency.
Take a peek at our picks for the top game-improvement irons, which are designed to help cut strokes off your score.
Find more Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge information and reviews here.
9. Cleveland Golf RTX Zipcore WedgePrice: $118.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zipcore technology shifts the Center of Gravity (CG) and raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI), leading to more spin and control
- Ultizip grooves are sharp, deep, and narrow, and they "bite" harder
- Wedge is heat treated to help with its durability
- A bit on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited for certain lofts
- Some might find the topline to be a bit on the thick side
The Cleveland Golf RTX Zipcore Wedge features an array of creative technology designed to promote excellent spin, control, and overall consistency.
Zipcore technology shifts the Center of Gravity (CG) and raises the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to maximize spin and control.
The UltiZip grooves are narrow, deep, and sharp, which help the golf ball “bite” when it hits the turf rather than zip past the cup.
Finally, the club head is heat treated, adding to its durability.
Take a look at our picks for the best golf balls for distance and accuracy.
Find more Cleveland Golf RTX Zipcore Wedge information and reviews here.
What is the Best Wedge for High Handicappers on a Budget?
There are a few ways we can go with this question, but we'll pick the Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge.
This club is wildly popular with golfers of all skill levels, and at a great value (in the $50 range), it's a perfect choice for new players.
The Harmonized wedge is available in a number of different lofts, including pitching wedge (50 degrees), gap wedge (52 degrees), sand wedge (56 degrees), lob wedge (60 degrees), and trouble wedge (64 degrees).
It has a blade-style club head shape and a True Temper alloy steel shaft. The club is also available for both right- and left-handed players.