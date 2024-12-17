Yankees’ Potential Rizzo Replacement Predicted to Sign $159 Million Deal With Rival

Yankees searching for Anthony Rizzo's replacement.

The New York Yankees have a need at first base and they are expected to sign a first baseman soon.

The Yankees declined the player option on Anthony Rizzo making him a free agent. Since then, New York has been linked to Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, and Carlos Santana.

Yet, in ESPN’s David Schoenfield’s latest free agent prediction article, he has Alonso spurring the Yankees to remain with the New York Mets.

“Alonso might be in line for $150 million, but is he worth it? I think that price tag is why he ends up back with the Mets rather than exchanging lineup places with Soto,” Schoenfield wrote. “In Alonso, Yankees GM Brian Cashman might see parallels to Giancarlo Stanton: a slow right-handed slugger without any defense locked up to a big contract in his 30s. The Yankees clearly need a first baseman — they were last in the majors in OPS in 2024 — but maybe they’ll go in a short-term direction, with an eye on pursuing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next offseason.”

Despite the Yankees’ interest, Schoenfield has Alonso signing a six-year $159 million deal to remain with the Mets.

Alonso hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs with the Mets in 2024. His career-highs are 46 home runs and 131 RBIs.

Yankees Acquire Cody Bellinger

New York made its first major move to improve its lineup on December 17.

After losing Juan Soto in free agency to the Mets, the Yankees signed Max Fried and then traded for closer Devin Williams. But, New York acquired former NL MVP Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for $5 million and pitcher Cody Poteet.

Bellinger won NL MVP in 2019 and is a two-time All-Star. The 29-year-old is projected to be the Yankees’ starting center fielder with Aaron Judge shifting back over to right field.

Bellinger hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs with the Cubs in 2024. He’s set to earn $27.5 million in 2025 and has a player option for 2026 for $25 million.

Poteet, meanwhile, pitched five games, starting four for the Yankees in 2024. He went 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA. In his MLB career, he’s 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 83 innings.

Rizzo Wanted to Remain in New York

Rizzo had been with the Yankees since 2021 when he was traded from the Cubs.

The slugging first baseman has dealt with injuries as he played less than 100 games in each of the last two seasons. However, he still has an impact bat and Rizzo was hopeful to remain with the Yankees.

“To wear this jersey is something special that I wish every baseball player gets to feel, because it’s a different feeling, wearing this jersey,” Rizzo said after the World Series ended…

“I love playing here, I love being a Yankee,” Rizzo added. “I love what comes with it, I love the standard that has been set here from all the generations, the great Yankees in the past. Yeah, this could very well be (the end of his Yankees tenure). I’m a realist. I’m not naive to it. But I think all that will shape out when the time is right.”

Rizzo hit .228 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.