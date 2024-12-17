Yankees Linked to $130 Million Slugger to Replace Anthony Rizzo

Yankees linked to Paul Goldschmidt.

The New York Yankees need a first baseman and they could turn to a veteran free agent.

The Yankees declined their club option on Rizzo making him a free agent, and since then, the club has yet to sign his replacement. Yet, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are interested in Paul Goldschmidt among other options.

“While the New York Yankees are at a stalemate with the Chicago Cubs for OF/1B Cody Bellinger, they have turned their attention to the first-base market. They are engaged in talks with 4 free-agent first basemen: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt,” Nightengale reported.

Goldschmidt completed his five-year $130 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 37-year-old isn’t the 120 RBI hitter he once was in his career, but would be a good stopgap for New York.

Goldschmidt could be a one or two-year option for the Yankees and play well defensively, as well as having a good bat. With the Cardinals in 2024, Goldschmidt hit .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 154 games. His career-high is 36 home runs which he accomplished twice as well as 125 RBIs.

Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star and won NL MVP in 2022.

What is Goldschmidt Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Given Goldschmidt is 37 he will be in line for a short-term deal.

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual Top 50 free agent predictions, they have Goldschmidt signing a one-year $15 million deal.

“His first base defense was still considered around league average and he stole 11 bases. He’s well respected in the game for his veteran presence and leadership qualities,” the article read. “His age will limit him to one year but players like Justin Turner, Nelson Cruz, Michael Brantley and J.D. Martinez have been able to get one-year deals in this range even after pushing through their mid-30s. Teams like the Astros, Mariners, Yankees, D-backs, Giants, Mets and Nats could use some help at first base. Pete Alonso and Christian Walker are also available but Alonso figures to have a big asking price that many clubs won’t want to meet and Walker can only be signed by one club.”

Goldschmidt can be an everyday player for whoever he signs with at first base. Despite being 37, he has been durable as he’s played 150 or more games in nine of his last 10 seasons.

Yankees Focused on Creating Best Team Possible

New York lost out on Juan Soto, but the Yankees did sign Max Fried and trade for Devin Williams.

Although the Yankees’ focus was on pitching, general manager Brian Cashman says he’s exploring all options.

“I keep getting texts back and forth with other opportunities that may exist in the marketplace,” Cashman said. “Listen, we’ve got to move forward and figure out a way to put the best team on paper we can. Now is the time to strike; it’s the wintertime.”

Cashman says the Yankees still have more work to do, but is pleased with adding the two pitchers.

“The job is not done yet; we have more to do,” Cashman said. “Hopefully you can run into some opportunities that make sense for two sides, because it’s either matching with an agent or matching with an opposing club. I hope to have more Zoom calls with you all at some point to talk about something else.”

New York likely needs to add an outfielder and a first baseman.