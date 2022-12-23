JR Motorsports Shows Off New Bass Pro Shops Scheme

JR Motorsports has delivered one more gift to the fans ahead of the holidays. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team has revealed a new Bass Pro Shops scheme that will show up for 11 races.

The scheme, which will be on Josh Berry’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro, will feature the black, silver, and orange palette that was on Noah Gragson’s No. 9 from 2020 until 2022. However, there will be some noticeable changes as Bass Pro Shops works with a new driver on the JR Motorsports roster.

The biggest change is the placement of the stripes. They are now at the bottom of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. They also slope up toward the Bass Pro Shops logo to create separation between the silver sides and the all-black rear of the stock car.

The other major change is the addition of the word “CLUB” to the Bass Pro Shops logo. This word, which is also on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD, advertises the Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB Card. This is the program that rewards shoppers with points for every purchase at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

The Scheme Bears Similarities to Another JR Motorsports Entry

While Berry’s No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet is markedly different than Gragson’s No. 9, it bears similarities to another JR Motorsports entry. The overall design is the same as that of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Chevrolet.

According to a November announcement from JR Motorsports, the Hall of Famer will suit up for two Xfinity Series races in 2023. He will also have Bass Pro Shops as his primary partner.

So any guesses where this @BassProShops gem is going to run at next year? https://t.co/7CbeH5PXjd pic.twitter.com/X4bPtoMTVd — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) November 1, 2022

The No. 88 will have the same design as the No. 8, but there will be one major color change. The front of the entry will be bright orange instead of silver while the door numbers will be white.

Like Berry and Truex, Earnhardt will also have the Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB Card on the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. This ensures that the outdoor retail chain will have a unified message on multiple entries.

Schedule Questions Still Remain for Berry’s Sponsors

JR Motorsports has delivered several updates about Berry and his lineup of sponsors in recent months. The addition of Bass Pro Shops on an 11-race deal is only one of them.

The team has also announced that Berry will have a new crew chief, a new spotter, and a packed group of sponsors. This list includes Tire Pros (nine races), Jarrett Companies (six races), and LubeZone Inc. (two races).

JR Motorsports has confirmed Berry’s partners for 28 of the 33 Xfinity Series races. However, the team has not provided a schedule for when these companies will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. That information will come at a later date.

For now, Berry and JR Motorsports will enjoy the holiday season before fully getting back into the swing of things after the first of the year. They will prepare to follow up a 2022 campaign that featured three trips to Victory Lane and a spot in the championship four.