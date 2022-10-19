JR Motorsports Extends Deal With Key Sponsor

JR Motorsports has made an important move ahead of the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The team has inked an extension with Tire Pros that will keep the company as a primary partner.

JRM announced the news on October 19. The team confirmed that Tire Pros will return and support the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. The company will work with Josh Berry for nine races as he attempts to take it back to Victory Lane. The exact schemes and dates will be made public at a later date.

NEWS: @tirepros rejoins JR Motorsports with partnership extension in 2023. More details ➡️ https://t.co/UlVsZ8tomw pic.twitter.com/QESE5NXAIi — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) October 19, 2022

“Greg [Bell, Tire Pros president] and the team over at Tire Pros are a huge reason I’m able to drive in the Xfinity Series,” Berry said in a statement. “They took a chance on me in 2021 and for that, I am forever thankful. We had a great first year together and were able to follow that up by putting the Tire Pros Chevrolet into Victory Lane at Dover. I can’t wait to continue that success in 2023.”

Along with taking over as the primary partner for another nine races, Tire Pros will have a presence on the No. 8 team throughout the year. The company will serve as an associate partner for the remaining 24 races.

Berry Recently Inked Another Deal

The extension with Tire Pros continues a significant week for JR Motorsports and the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro. They also confirmed that Berry will return to the Xfinity Series for his second full-time season.

JRM announced the news on October 18, two days after Berry punched his ticket to the championship four with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series team confirmed that he will return to the No. 8 and solidify a lineup that also features Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, and newcomer Brandon Jones.

Seems like we have a bit of a “back” problem here at JRM. pic.twitter.com/quJTjv9T30 — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) October 18, 2022

“We’ve been lucky to have Josh spend so much of his career with JR Motorsports. He’s been successful at every level for us,” said team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He’s performed well and won races in our cars, and now he’s contending for NASCAR championships.

“He established our Late Model team as a championship-caliber program and is now contributing to our Xfinity program. And I couldn’t be more proud to have him back at JRM in 2023.”

Berry Has Achieved Success for JRM

Berry made seven Xfinity Series starts between 2014 and 2017 while mainly focusing on JRM’s Late Model program. However, he began running more frequently in the series during the 2021 season. He started 22 races — 17 with JRM — and he won two races. This includes a race at Martinsville Speedway that secured the iconic grandfather clock.

Berry returned to JRM in 2022, and he took on a full-time season for the first time in his career. He has since delivered three more wins while driving the No. 8 Chevrolet while becoming a championship contender.

Berry has enjoyed a quieter season overall while teammates Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier have created more headlines with their own playoff runs and multi-win seasons. However, he was the first driver to secure a spot in the championship four. Now he can prepare for the all-important season finale at Phoenix Raceway.