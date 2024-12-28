Warriors HC Steve Kerr Delivers Good News After Loss to Clippers

Head coach Steve Kerr delivered the good news after the shorthanded Golden State Warriors fell short in their rally against the Los Angeles Clippers 102-92 on December 27 to fall to .500.

When asked if Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would return against their December 28 meeting against Phoenix Suns, the start of a six-game homestand, Kerr was positive.

“I do,” he told reporters following their third straight loss.

Curry skipped the front end of their back-to-back schedule for load management due to tendinitis in both knees. On the other hand, Green sat out with lower back contusion.

The Warriors hope the one-game rest will re-energize their stars as they look to get out of their slump against the Suns, who are also in a rut.

The Suns have lost four of their last five games heading into the Bay area, where Kevin Durant won two championships with the Warriors alongside Curry and Green.

Young Warriors’ Play Were ‘Inspiring to Watch’

Kerr admitted they’ve lost some confidence as Golden State slumps to a 3-12 record over their last 15 games after a 12-3 start. But he saw a silver lining in their loss to the Clippers when they cut a 19-point deficit to three points in the fourth quarter.

“I was inspired watching that group,” Kerr told reporters. “That was fantastic.”

It was the trio of their budding young players — Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis — who led the Warriors’ fourth-quarter rally that fell short.

Kuminga, who remained on his bench role despite Curry and Green’s absences, poured 15 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. Moody added seven of his 11 points, while Jackson-Davis had six of his 15. But it wasn’t just the offensive outburst that stood out for Kerr.

“They kept fighting,” Kerr continued. I loved the defensive energy. You know, it’s something that we just haven’t done well in the last couple of weeks.”

The Warriors, led by their young stalwarts, got physical and forced 10 turnovers.

Lindy Waters III, the undrafted guard whom they acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder via trade in the offseason, was also a big part of that group. He missed all of his three attempts in the fourth quarter, but his defensive energy led to a plus-13 plus-minus, meaning the Warriors outscored the Clippers by 13 during his close to 10-minute stint.

“So that’s that’s the kind of energy and intensity we have to have that we showed early in the season,” Kerr added. “And obviously, it wasn’t enough, but it was, as I said, inspiring to watch them.”

Steph Curry’s New Reality

While Curry returns from a one-game absence, his sixth for the season, it is a new reality that the Warriors have to accept moving forward after his knee issues started to come up two weeks ago.

“When the knee stuff popped up, that was part of the conversation,” Curry told reporters. “Obviously, [I’m] still dealing with it to some capacity. So, I think how we’ve been approaching is to play the game, see how you feel the next day, figure out a routine.”

The wear and tear on Curry’s 36-year-old knees is starting to show.

“That’s always been a part of the challenge because I want to play every game,” Curry continued. “It’s always been that way and especially when you’re looking at the standings and the games matter, and it’s more so just trying to get over the hump to have something to feel good about, and you want to be a part of that.”

With the Warriors out of the play-in picture after 30 games, they still have time to recover lost ground. But they will have to do it with Curry’s physical decline in mind.

“So yeah, it’s part of the conversation for sure, but you still have to, considering the miles I have and where I’m at in my career,” Curry added. “You got to still be smart.”