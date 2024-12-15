Lakers Provide LeBron James Update as Timing of Absence Raises Eyebrows

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers greets fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded LeBron James‘ status to questionable, per the NBA’s latest injury report, for their December 15 home game against the Memphis Grizzlies in a critical matchup.

Another loss would drop the Lakers’ record to .500 and outside the top 10 in the Western Conference after a strong 10-4 start.

The 39-year-old James has been out since dropping a 39-point triple-double in the Lakers’ 134-132 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on December 6. After watching the Lakers’ 107-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers from the bench at Crypto.com Arena on December 8, James stepped away from the team.

Lakers coach JJ Redick labeled the mysterious absence of James as an “excused absence” for “personal reasons” after he looked “gassed” during the Lakers 1-3 road trip.

Though Redick hinted it may be connected to managing James’ load in his 22nd season.

“In game, he’s asked for a sub a couple of times because he’s gassed,” Redick revealed to reporters, per ESPN. “For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes and Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest.”

JJ Redick Non-Committal on LeBron James’ Return

The Lakers lost their second game without James 97-87 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 13. It was their eighth loss in their last 11 games, including four of their last five.

Before the game, Redick curtly replied “No” without offering further details when asked if he knew when James would rejoin the team.

The timing of James’ absence came with heightened scrutiny as trade speculations had started to swirl amid signs of decline in his recent play, including the worst stretch of his career when he missed 20 straight 3-pointers.

James, who will turn 40 on December 30, is averaging 23.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the 3-point line. His 29.8 usage rate this season represents the fourth-lowest mark of his career.

Retirement Talks and Trade Speculations

After James’ last game with the Lakers, he pondered how long he’d continue playing in the NBA.

“I don’t know,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “I just go out there and just play the game the right way. Compete at a high level and leave it all out on the floor every time I go out there. My time is very limited on how long I’ll play. I’m just happy to still be able to play the game that I love.”

After James’ intriguing postgame comments, NBA commentator and former sports columnist Michael Wilbon suggested on the December 7 episode of “NBA Today” that the Golden State Warriors should revisit their trade interest in James.

The Warriors were rebuffed last February at the trade deadline in their attempt to pair James and Stephen Curry.

But Wilbon’s ESPN colleague and James’ former teammate Kendrick Perkins backed up Wilbon’s suggestion by claiming the Lakers superstar camp won’t oppose a trade this time around.

“My sources tell me that if LeBron James at any point comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it,” said ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins on NBA Today. “It ain’t no holding him back.

“Last [season], Rick Paul stopped it [a trade to the Warriors]… When Golden State called asking about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. But if LeBron and Lakers get to this conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the way.”

