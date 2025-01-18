Lakers’ ‘Odd Move’ Draws Backlash From NBA Reporters, Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ decision to waive fan favorite Quincy Olivari was not well-received by their fan base and even some NBA reporters.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha believed the Lakers should have kept Olivari and waived another seldom-used player instead to sign Trey Jemison III. While Buha was in favor of the Jemison signing, he is not a fan of the move to waive Olivari.

“I said I probably would have rather him take [Armel Traoré] spot than Quincy,” Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” following the Lakers’ 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, January 17. “I think Quincy is better than TR.”

Buha argued that Traoré and Jemison “are more similar” than Jemison is to Christian Koloko or Olivari.

“Obviously like Quincy is a much different player but even Koloko,” Buha continued. “Like technically, they’re both centers but Koloko is more athletic. He’s a bit longer. He’s more of a defensive-drop-coverage, rim-protector guy and also can finish lobs and stuff. Jemison is more of a brick house energy guy and his big thing is the energy and the tenacity that he plays with that’s very similar to Traoré.”

Jemison made his Lakers debut against the Nets, producing four rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes as the backup center. He was thrust into a big role right away after Anthony Davis was a late scratch with illness and dealing with plantar fasciitis.

While Jemison had decent defensive numbers, he was minus-6 during his stint on the floor and committed four fouls.

Olivari getting cut was not expected after he averaged 17.2 points on 40.6% from the 3-point line with 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Will Quincy Olivari Be The Next Lakers’ TOTGA?

Sporting Tribune’s Grant Mona was also perplexed by the Lakers’ decision to waive Olivari after his impressive play in the G League and the preseason.

“I can guarantee you this guy is going to be a solid rotation player for an NBA team down the line. Odd decision by the Lakers,” Mona commented on X.

The Lakers have a history of cutting ties with promising players who became solid rotation guys in other teams with the likes of Alex Caruso and Scotty Pippen Jr. in most recent memory.

Caruso was “the one that got away” and it bothered the Lakers organization, according to Buha. He was LeBron James‘ best wingman at the Lakers when they let him walk away in the summer of 2021.

He blossomed into an All-NBA Defensive player with the Chicago Bulls and is now a key member of the Western Conference’s top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pippen Jr. also developed into a solid backup guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, currently holding the third seed in the West, after the Lakers waived him in 2023.

Will Olivari be the next player to haunt the Lakers down the road?

Fans Question Lakers Decision

Several Lakers fans expressed their disappointment and questioned the team’s decision to cut ties with Olivari.

“[Expletive] hilarious how he’s better than Bronny [James] but somehow he got waived,” one X user wrote.

“Lakers front office with the shenanigans again,” another fan said.

“And here we go letting another NBA talent we identified and helped develop walk for nothing,” a frustrated Laker fan commented.

“The front office isn’t serious,” another fan replied.

“What is wrong with Rob?” another fan questioned.

“CAN THEY EVER MAKE A GOOD DECISION,” another fan tweeted.

Only time will tell if the Lakers made the right move to let a promising player like Olivari walk.