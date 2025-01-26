Lakers Repeatedly Failing to Meet ‘Steep Price’ for Anthony Davis’ Wish: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to grant Anthony Davis‘ wish to play with a center next to him.

Their trade target list includes Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. However, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Utah’s asking price for Kessler is too rich for their blood.

“They’ve tried to get Walker Kessler many times, they have not been able to meet that steep price,” Charania said on “NBA Countdown” before the Lakers took down Golden State Warriors 118-108 on Saturday, January 25. “I’m sure they will keep trying.”

The 23-year-old Kessler is having a breakout season, averaging 11.3 points on 73.3% field goal shooting, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists, all best marks of his young NBA career. He ranks seventh in rebounding and second in blocked shots per game.

Walker Kessler’s Steep Price

In December, Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported that the Jazz’s asking price is at least two first-round picks.

“Teams gauging Kessler’s availability in Utah have come away with the sense that it’ll take at least two first-round picks to pry him from the Jazz, a high asking price in their eyes,” Scotto wrote at the time.

The Lakers have only two first-round picks (2029 and 2031) available.

Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers explained on the “NBA Countdown” how tough the situation is for Rob Pelinka, the Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager.

“Of course, Rob is trying to do a deal, but that’s just 20% of getting a deal,” Myers said. “It’s just one thing to do a deal, getting the deal done, and once you do that, give up that [first-round] pick we’re talking about, that’s it. There’s no more offseason deal. You got one shot at this thing. So, that’s why now I think it’s harder to do deals in the NBA than ever before.”

Anthony Davis’ Trade Wish

The usually mild-mannered Davis made his long-desired wish to play the power forward next to a center public for the first time.

“I think we need another big,” Davis told Charania. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the 5 and I’m at the 4.”

Davis enjoyed his best season with the Lakers during that championship run, finishing sixth in the MVP voting and second in the Defensive Player of the Year race. McGee was the Lakers’ starting center in 68 games during the regular season and 11 games in the playoffs.

Davis believes he could be more effective as a power forward than center.

“I only started playing 5 in 2021,” Davis continued. “I have stretches you know but I was primarily 4. My whole career, I’ve been playing the 4 and we’ve seen how I play, I just feel like a little bit more effective.”

But the Lakers have failed Davis since their 2019-20 championship run.

“I told them that every year since I’ve been here so it’s nothing new,” Davis told reporters after their January 23 win over the defending champion Boston Celtics.

By making it public, Davis put more pressure on Pelinka to make his move.