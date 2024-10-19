Bucks Eye to Trade Former 1st Round Pick to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to create a roster spot to re-sign their injured forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s older brother, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

NBA insider Jake Fischer, formerly of Yahoo Sports, reported on October 19 that the Bucks are shopping former first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp.

To create a roster spot for Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Beauchamp must be traded for a future pick, not for another player on a standard contract.

Beauchamp, the 24th overall pick in 2022, averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.1 minutes in two seasons with the Bucks.

Smith added Thanasis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss the season because of a torn Achilles’ tendon. However, the Bucks value Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s presence in the locker room, according to Smith, and also valued by their franchise player.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jim Owczarski reported on May 13 that Antetokounmpo had successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo appeared in only 34 games last season, averaging 4.6 minutes with nearly one point per game. He’s been with the Bucks since 2019. He was the 51st pick in the 2014 NBA draft, but his career has not panned out the way his younger brother had.

In 198 NBA games, the 34-year-old Thanasis Antetokounmpo has career averages of 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes ‘I Might Get Traded’

The news of the Bucks wanting to bring back the injured forward came on the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “I might get traded” comment in The Athletic story on the Bucks’ pressure to win this season.

“If we don’t win this year, would you get fired?” Antetokounmpo was quoted by The Athletic asking his co-worker. “Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘(What) if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live in. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody.”

The Athletic described that particular Antetokounmpo’s quote came as heavy and humorous at the same time.

“On a serious note, this is the job,” Antetokounmpo continued. “It’s the profession that we’re in. At any given moment, if you don’t succeed, that might be it for us. It was the same way with the previous coaching staff, and the year before, the players before. … If you don’t do a good enough job, you’re out.”

ESPN is giving the Buck the eighth-best odds to win the championship this year at +1000. They have the fourth-best odds in the Eastern Conference behind the overwhelming favorite, defending champion Boston Celtics (+290), New York Knicks (+700) and Philadelphia 76ers (+825).

Bucks Star Khris Middleton Doubtful for Season Opener

A big part of the Bucks’ championship calculus is the health of three-time NBA All-Star forward Khris Middleton. He was the Bucks’ second-best player when they won the championship in 2021. But he hasn’t been healthy over the last two seasons.

Middleton is still recovering from his injuries on both ankles, which forced him to miss the entire preseason.

According to The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Middleton was only limited to skill development work at practice.

His chances to play in the season opener against the 76ers on October 23 hinges on clearing contact drills that will culminate on 5-on-5 play.

“I’m really not concerned,” Rivers said, per Nehm. “It’s a long season. Do I think he’ll play in Game 1? I’m hoping. Still pretty positive there. If he doesn’t, does it ruin my year? No. I think he’ll be healthy soon and we’ll have him a lot, so I’m not that concerned about it.”