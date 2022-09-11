Brian Daboll Goes Viral After Celebrating Giants Comeback Win

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants have won a season opener — and in dramatic fashion over the Tennessee Titans, by a score of 21-20. But more than anything, Giants head coach Brian Daboll notches his first win as a head coach.

And the first-year head coach had a bold move that was the difference in the victory.

Down 20-13, the Giants had a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive with one minute and change to go in the fourth quarter. Daboll showed he wasn’t afraid to be aggressive, opting for a two-point conversation that proved decisive late in the fourth quarter.

Daniel Jones executed a shovel pass to Saquon Barkley, who fought past two defenders and dove into the end zone for a 21-20 lead.

The Titans would then miss a potential game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock in the next drive.

Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, the Giants found a way to win, especially with the help of Barkley, who totaled 194 yards and one touchdown. Jones, who was sacked five times, completed 17 of 21 passes along with two touchdowns and a late interception.

This opening win could echo a new chapter for the Giants after years of losing seasons and Daboll didn’t hold back his emotions.

Daboll’s Celebration

After the Giants upset victory, Daboll was seen dancing and clapping with the entire team in a huddle in the team’s locker room.

Daboll was asked about the possible criticisms that he would’ve gotten if the Giants failed in their two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

The 47-year-old had no regrets about the gutsy decision, no matter what.

“That’s okay,” Daboll answered. “You have to coach without the fear of consequence. You take the good with the bad . . . Go for the win. We’re going to be aggressive.”

In fact, Daboll told reporters that he knew he was going for two when the Giants received the ball back trailing by 7 with 5:27 remaining. Daboll said he asked a few players if they were good with that and they said, “Eff yeah.”

Daboll was also seen talking to the team after the game.

“One game, win or lose, does not break a season,” Daboll said. “But you’ve got what it takes. And every day you keep grinding and every day we keep getting better. It takes one game against a pretty darn good football team.”