Insider Links Giants to USFL Breakout Star

The New York Giants practiced with pads in 2022 training camp for the first time on August 1, signaling that the preseason is almost here.

Depth is crucial for any team and the Giants are aware that the running back position could use more insurance, especially with Saquon Barkley failing to reach over 13 games since his rookie season.

The Giants have already invited free-agent running back Devontae Booker for a workout last weekend, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Booker was with the Giants last season and had the same amount of yards (593) as Barkley. But he was released in early March as the team saved money towards the cap.

Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin, Antonio Williams and Sandro Platzgummer are the remaining backs on the roster at running back.

There’s plenty of time to scour the free agent market, and an insider thinks the Giants can add a running back this summer.

Giants Could Add Familiar Face

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo wrote an article on August 1, naming the best remaining NFL free agents and where each respective free agent is deemed a fit for a team.

According to Lombardo, running back Dexter Williams is a “potential fit” for the Giants. The 2019 Green Bay Packers sixth-round pick was a late addition to the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship and made a name for himself — rushing eight times for 29 yards – including four receptions for 73 yards. He even nabbed a team-high 34-yard reception.

Williams was also on the Giants practice squad in 2021 and made his way onto the Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns as well last season.

Lombardo believes the Giants can reunite with the 25-year-old running back.

The Giants have been kicking the tires on adding a veteran back, behind Saquon Barkley, after working out Devontae Booker last week, so Williams could be in the mix for a return to North Jersey. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been in the market all offseason on a veteran running back all offseason, as well. Because injuries are so frequent in the NFL, and teams seemingly are constantly aiming to bolster depth at the position, it wouldn’t be surprising for Williams to latch on and get another NFL opportunity this summer.

Lombardo also pegged the Pittsburgh Steelers and rival Philadelphia Eagles as fits for Williams.

What Williams Can Bring to NYG

Williams saw playing time in Green Bay, where he played seven games in 2019 and 2020. He rushed seven times for 19 yards over two seasons and saw time as a fill-in for Aaron Jones.

During his senior year at Notre Dame, Williams had 941 yards and eclipsed 100 rushing yards in four games. That’s including a 202-yard, two-touchdown performance against Florida State.

After his senior year, Williams was given comparisons to former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall. Mendenhall played five seasons with the Steelers, from 2008 to 2012, and served as the team’s starting back between 2009 and 2011. He ran for over 1,100 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2009 and 2010.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote:

“Ascending every-down running back prospect who showed major flashes of becoming an NFL starter in his most active season to date,” says Zierlein. “Williams runs with a good combination of feel, force and juice, which allows for a variety of methods in creating yards for himself.”

The Giants have a need at running back and could use a reinforcement like Williams, especially in case Barkley were to go down with an injury.