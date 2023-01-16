Giants ‘Menace’ Takes Aim at Vikings Star After Playoff Win

The New York Giants couldn’t contain themselves after the 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Wild Card Weekend.

Specifically, Giants rookie edge Kayvon Thibodeaux did the “Griddy” dance on the Vikings logo at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is known for hitting that signature dance after his touchdowns, in which case he had none in the playoff contest.

Kayvon Thibodeaux really hit the GRIDDY on the Vikings logo after the Giants upset win. The Giants rookie is a MENACE 💀 pic.twitter.com/km40fORPzg — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 16, 2023

After the game, Thibodeaux also took notice of the Giants fans on the road.

“I forgot it wasn’t a home game with our loud our fans were at the end. Shout-out to y’all,” Thibodeaux said, via Giants Wire’s Dan Benton.

Thibodeaux and the Giants will dance their way into the Divisional Round as they go on the road to take on the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants Continue Showboating After Win Over Vikings

After the win, Thibodeaux wasn’t the only Giants player to visibly mock the Vikings.

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates was seen hushing the Minnesota crowd. The action comes after a controversial take he had concerning the U.S. Bank Stadium home fans after the team’s Week 16 loss against the Vikings.

“Actually, I thought it would be a lot louder,” Gates told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, following the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. “I thought especially when our offense is out there they would be a lot louder out there. But you know, they’re Midwest people. They’re too nice. I can say it because I went to Nebraska. I went to Nebraska. I include myself in that one.”

So in the first quarter of the playoff game against the Giants, the Vikings posted Gates’ comments on the jumbotron. They even tracked the decibels of the playoff crowd, which was tracked at 121.8 decibels.

However, Gates would get the final laugh.

“You ain’t loud anymore, you’re quiet now,” Gates said after the game to cameras on his way to the locker room, via SNY Giants Videos.

THE BOYS ARE BUZZIN pic.twitter.com/8jB11qinz3 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 16, 2023

Giants Owners React to Playoff Win

The Giants were in complete disarray from 2017-2021 as they were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in that span.

Things have now changed with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen under the helm. Daniel Jones has turned from a player who didn’t get his fifth-year option exercised last year to a player who will almost certainly receive a contract extension entering a free-agent year.

Giants co-owner John Mara told Ian O’Connor of the New York Post: “We’re back.”

Big Blue co-owner Steve Tisch sent out a statement after the Giants’ first playoff win in 11 years.

“My family and I are proud of the players, coaches and staff and how everyone throughout the entire organization has worked together to make this a successful season,” Tisch said in a statement. “We are happy for the Giants fans who have endured some tough times with us in recent years. We appreciate their support, passion and enthusiasm.

“Joe and Dabs have laid the foundation for continued success. We all agree there is much work left to be done. Their shared vision and constant dialogue is always about what is best for the organization, as is their consistent approach day in and day out and the great communication with John [Mara] and me.”