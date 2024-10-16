The 10 Best Rivalries in the NFL, Ranked

The NFL is known for its intense rivalries, many of which are steeped in rich history and tradition.

Some stem from geographical proximity or significant or frequent playoff encounters. Others have evolved and emerged throughout the years. While it’s true that rivalry games often receive significant media attention, adding to the hype and excitement, it’s equally true they can also be far more compelling regardless.

Attempting to narrow down the league’s best rivalries wasn’t easy. We tried to include those that not only highlight the competitive spirit of the NFL, but ones that have created decades of memorable moments for players and fans alike. We also stuck to the more current and relevant ones, although there are a few so legendary they’re worthy of inclusion no matter how old.

Check out our choices for the 10 best rivalries in the NFL.

Note: All stats and rivalry data used below is from The Football Database, unless otherwise noted.

10. Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Date started: October 22, 1961

October 22, 1961 Points scored: Packers: 2,843 Vikings: 2,520

Who has the edge? Packers lead series 66-59-3

Legendary game: Week 16 of the 2019 season, Green Bay clinched the division with a 23-10 win on Monday Night Football over Minnesota.

The NFC North has had some of the league’s best rivalries over the years, and this is near the top. These two teams have faced off over 120 times, making theirs one of the most-played rivalries in the league. The rivalry between Green Bay and Minnesota was sent into hyperdrive when former Packers legendary QB Brett Favre, who spent 16 seasons with the Packers, joined the Vikings in 2009. In recent years, the games between the Packers and Vikings have remained competitive, with each team trading wins in the division.

9. Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date started: November 20, 1960

November 20, 1960 Points scored: 49ers: 1,016 Cowboys: 945

Who has the edge? 49ers lead series 20-19-1

Legendary game: With .58 seconds left in the 1981 NFC Championship game, 49ers WR Dwight Clark caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Joe Montana in the back of the end zone to win the game in what has often been referred to as one of the best plays in NFL history.

The rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys is one of the most storied in NFL history, characterized by numerous memorable moments and intense matchups. Over the decades, both squads have had periods of dominance, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s. They played in three consecutive NFC Championships from 1992 to 1994, with the Cowboys winning two and the 49ers winning one. While both teams have experienced ups and downs since their dominant eras, the rivalry remains intense, with games still drawing national attention.

8. New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Date started: November 17, 1960

November 17, 1960 Points scored: Patriots: 3,031 Jets: 2,612

Who has the edge? Patriots lead series 74-56-1

Legendary game: The 2010 AFC Divisional round, in which the Jets, led by QB Mark Sanchez, upset the Patriots 28-21, eliminating New England from the playoffs.

Both the Jets and the Patriots have been divisional opponents since their inception in 1960, starting in the AFL and later continuing in the NFL’s AFC East division. From 2001 to 2019, the Patriots largely dominated the Jets under QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, winning the majority of matchups. However, notable Jets victories occurred, such as the aforementioned legendary game. There was also “Spygate” in 2007, when the Patriots were accused of illegally videotaping Jets’ defensive signals. This incident further deepened the rivalry’s intensity.

7. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date started: November 3, 1996

Points scored: Ravens: 1,318 Bengals: 1,137

Who has the edge? Ravens lead series 31-27-0

Legendary game: Joe Burrow set a Bengals franchise record with 525 yards passing in Cincy’s 41-21 win on December 26, 2021.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals began their rivalry in 1996, when the Ravens entered the NFL after relocating from Cleveland. Both teams have been divisional rivals in the AFC North, which guarantees they’ll face each other twice a season, fostering intense competition and growing animosity over the years. One of the best rivalries in today’s NFL, it has become a showcase for two elite quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson for the Ravens and Joe Burrow for the Bengals. As of October 2024, the Ravens have won three straight.

6. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date started: September 16, 1960

September 16, 1960 Points scored: Chiefs: 2,859 Raiders: 2,499

Who has the edge? Chiefs lead series 73-55-2

Legendary game: October 19, 2017, in one of the wildest Monday Night Football games ever, the Raiders defeated the Chiefs 31-30 after a series of untimed downs due to penalties, leading to a last-second touchdown.

This one goes back quite a while. The Raiders were known for their rugged, aggressive style of play during their dominant years in the 1970s and 1980s, which was in stark contrast to the more disciplined Chiefs. This contrast in playing styles contributed to a heated, physical rivalry, often resulting in penalties and brawls on the field. Fast forward a few decades. The Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and they have dominated the AFC West, including their rivalry with the Raiders, ever since. In the last 15 meetings between these two squads, Kansas City has won 12 of them.

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Date started: November 27, 1921

November 27, 1921 Points scored: Packers: 3,720 Bears: 3,567

Who has the edge? Packers lead series 107-95-6

Legendary game: The 2010 NFC Championship, which the Packers won 21-14 at Soldier Field, remains one of the rivalry’s most legendary matchups.

This one goes back further than any other rivalry on the list. The back-and-forth between the Packers and the Chicago Bears is as storied as it gets. The largest victory in the series came in 1941, when the Bears defeated the Packers 61-7. The Packers’ biggest win occurred in 2014, when they beat the Bears 55-14. The rivalry has been lopsided in recent years, but it still generates loads of hype. It has also seen multiple lead changes over the years. As of October 2024, the Packers lead the all-time series, including both regular-season and playoff games.

4. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date started: September 26, 1976

September 26, 1976 Points scored: Seahawks: 1,248 49ers: 1,056

Who has the edge? Seahawks lead series 30-23-0

Legendary game: The 2013 NFC Championship Game remains an instant classic. It ended dramatically when Seattle’s Richard Sherman tipped a last-minute pass intended for 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree, helping seal a 23-17 victory for Seattle.

The rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and 49ers is one of the most intense and storied in the NFL, and it really heated up during the 2010s. Though the teams first played in 1976, the rivalry grew, becoming fierce after the Seahawks joined the NFC West in 2002. It really took off when Pete Carroll became Seattle’s head coach in 2010 and Jim Harbaugh took over the 49ers in 2011. The rivalry during this period was characterized by hard-hitting defenses, with Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” and San Francisco’s stingy unit regularly delivering highly anticipated matchups.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date started: November 8, 1996

November 8, 1996 Points scored: Steelers: 1,209 Ravens: 1,154

Who has the edge? Steelers lead series 35-25-0

Legendary game: The AFC Championship on January 18, 2009. The Steelers won, 23–14, in a gritty game that seesawed back and forth.

You know when the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers go up against each other, you’re going to get games that are characterized by physicality, mutual respect and consistent competition. Both teams are generally known for their strong defenses, particularly during the early 2000s, making every matchup a hard-fought contest. They have met four times in the playoffs, with the Steelers winning three of those meetings (the Ravens won in 2014, while the Steelers won in 2001, 2008 and 2010).

2. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date started: September 30, 1960

September 30, 1960 Points scored: Cowboys: 2,901 Eagles: 2,587

Who has the edge? Cowboys lead series 74-56-0

Legendary game: Week 16 of the 2022 season, the Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 40-34, in a high-scoring thriller, despite Eagles’ backup QB Gardner Minshew starting in place of injured starter Jalen Hurts.

Spanning over six decades, the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys remains one of the NFL’s best and most intriguing. Over the years, the rivalry has been relatively balanced, though the Cowboys have had more overall success in terms of Super Bowl victories (they’ve won 5). The Eagles, however, have closed the gap just a tad in recent years with their 2017 Super Bowl win. This is a rivalry that’s not just on the field but also in the stands, however. Eagles and Cowboys fans share a mutual dislike that has led to some of the most, shall we say, passionate fan interactions in the NFL.

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date started: October 13, 1968

October 13, 1968 Points scored: Bengals: 723 Chiefs: 713

Who has the edge? Bengals lead series 18-17-0

Legendary game: January 29, 2023, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs edged Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

While these two teams had infrequent but competitive games for decades, their rivalry exploded in the 2020s due to playoff clashes and star quarterbacks in Burrow and Mahomes. A major turning point in the rivalry came in 2021, when the Bengals upset the Chiefs twice — once in Week 17 of the regular season and again in the AFC Championship, securing a 27-24 overtime victory. Both teams remain AFC powerhouses, making future clashes highly anticipated, especially with their potent offenses and standout quarterbacks leading the way.

Find out who just missed the list, and sound off in the comments!