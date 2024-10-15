The 10 Best San Francisco 49ers QBs of All Time, Ranked

The San Francisco 49ers have had a storied history at the quarterback position.

The franchise has produced multiple Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions at QB, along with several revolutionary dual-threats. The team’s legacy includes a significant emphasis on passing and offensive innovation, both of which relied heavily on efficient and capable quarterback play.

Many signal-callers in San Francisco’s history have given fans a blend of on-field success coupled with memorable moments that continue to resonate. Thus, it was an extraordinarily difficult task to select and rank the following QBs. In the end, we chose players who we feel impacted the franchise the most, with postseason success and innovation strongly considered.

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the 49ers only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Frankie Albert

Years as a 49er : 1946-1953

: 1946-1953 Awards : AAFC Most Valuable Player (1948) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1946, 1947, 1949) Pro Bowl (1950)

: Iconic performance: Albert finished with 6 total TDs (4 passing, 2 rushing) in San Francisco’s 63-40 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers in November of 1948.

Albert was a notable quarterback for the 49ers during the early years of the franchise, and he’s still remembered as one of the pioneers of the quarterback position. He was known for his innovative play, including the use of the shotgun formation, which has become a staple in modern football. In an age where passing was just becoming all the rage, Albert led the NFL in touchdown passes twice (1948, 1949). He finished with over 10,700 passing yards and 115 TDs over his career.

9. Brock Purdy

Years as a 49er : 2022-present

: 2022-present Awards : Pro Bowl selection (2023)

: Iconic performance: The 2023 NFC Championship vs. the Detroit Lions. Purdy led the 49ers to a 34-31 comeback win after trailing by 17 points at halftime.

We love a good Cinderella story, and Purdy is it. Selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, earning him the title of “Mr. Irrelevant,” he has quickly risen to prominence, becoming a starter by the end of his rookie season. After just one and a half years as a starter, Purdy has already climbed to No. 10 on the team’s all-time passing yardage list. He also became the fastest quarterback in 49ers history to reach 50 passing touchdowns, accomplishing this feat in just 20 games​. Considering the names listed below, that’s saying something.

8. Jimmy Garoppolo

Years as a 49er : 2017-2022

: 2017-2022 Iconic performance: Week 8 of the 2022 season against the rival Los Angeles Rams, Jimmy G went 21-for-25 for 235 yards and 2 TDs and a 132.5 passer rating. His 84% completion rate was the fifth highest in a single game in 49ers history (minimum of 20 attempts), per the team’s official website.

Garoppolo never won the big game with the Niners, but he came close, leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2019 season. Jimmy G also led the team to the NFC Championship in 2021. He went 4-2 in his 6 playoff starts, and he played the role of hero often, leading 10 fourth-quarter comebacks during his tenure in San Francisco. His time was marred a bit by injuries, but he’s still ranked 7th in team history with 13,599 passing yards.

7. Alex Smith

Years as a 49er : 2005-2007, 2009-2012

: 2005-2007, 2009-2012 Iconic performance: January 14, 2012, against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional playoffs, Smith threw a 14-yard TD to tight end Vernon Davis with 14 seconds to win the game, 36-32.

Smith’s tenure with the 49ers, where he was the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, was a mix of struggles followed by eventual success. He had his breakthrough with the team under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2011, when he led the squad to its first playoff appearance since 2002. He was never flashy, but he became a steady and reliable quarterback who helped turn the franchise around before being succeeded by a younger talent — more on that guy in a minute. Over his seven seasons in the Bay Area, Smith threw for 14,280 yards in a 49ers uniform, also tossing 81 touchdowns.

6. Colin Kaepernick

Years as a 49er : 2011-2016

: 2011-2016 Iconic performance: 49ers fans will remember this one well. In the 2012 NFC divisional playoff on the road against the Green Bay Packers, Kaepernick went into the frigid temps sleeveless and left a record-holder and a winner after setting a postseason record for quarterbacks with 181 rushing yards in San Francisco’s 45-31 win.

While Kaepernick, who replaced Smith, saw his career cut short after the 2016 season, his dual-threat play and social activism have left a lasting legacy in the NFL and beyond. His ability to run made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks during his time with the 49ers. He still holds a few pretty epic records, including rushing yards by a quarterback in a single postseason (264) and the longest rush by a quarterback in a playoff game, which was a 56-yard touchdown scamper that became one of the most iconic plays of his career. Kaep finished with 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing TDs, 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground over his six seasons with the 49ers.

5. Y.A. Tittle

Years as a 49er : 1951-1960

: 1951-1960 Awards : First-team All-Pro (1957) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1953-54, 1957, 1959) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1971)

: Iconic performance: In the 1957 divisional round against the Detroit Lions, Tittle completed a touchdown pass to receiver R.C. Owens. The play, which remains one of the most legendary in NFL history, was referred to as the “alley-oop'” play, marking the first-ever usage of the now common sports term. The Niners lost, 31-27, but history was made nonetheless.

Tittle had an impactful tenure with San Francisco. He was an integral part of the legendary “Million Dollar Backfield,” which included RBs/FBs Hugh McElhenny, Joe Perry, and John Henry Johnson. This quartet was celebrated for its offensive prowess, and all four players, including Tittle, were eventually enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Tittle’s legacy with the 49ers was marked by his ability to lead and innovate in an era that shaped the modern passing game. He threw for 16,016 yards (5th all time in franchise history) and 108 TDs (6th all time).

4. Jeff Garcia

Years as a 49er : 1999-2003

: 1999-2003 Awards : 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2000-2002)

: Iconic performance: In the 2002 wild card game, Garcia led the 49ers to a historic 24-point comeback against the New York Giants, winning 39-38.

Garcia threw for 16,408 yards with the 49ers, which currently ranks 4th on the team’s all-time list. Known for his ability to extend plays with his legs, he was a legitimate dual threat, rushing for over 1,400 yards and 21 scores in his five seasons with the team. Garcia’s success with the 49ers helped rejuvenate the team after the departure of legends like Steve Young and Jerry Rice, making him one of the notable QBs in the franchise’s history and a worthy inclusion in the team’s top 5.

3. John Brodie

Years as a 49er : 1957-1973

: 1957-1973 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1970) NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1965) First-team All-Pro (1970) Second-team All-Pro (1965) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1965, 1970)

: Iconic performance: December 16, 1972, against the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the season, Brodie sent the 49ers to the playoffs after leading a late rally. He threw a game-winning TD to receiver Dick Witcher, leading San Francisco to a 20-17 win.

Brodie was one of the most iconic quarterbacks in franchise history, playing his entire NFL career with the team. A smooth blend of calm leadership and toughness, he often played through injuries while also leading the team through an era of rebuilding and into the postseason. Brodie took the 49ers to the playoffs in 1970 and 1971, including a trip to the NFC championship in 1971, where they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished his career with 31,548 passing yards and 214 passing TDs.

2. Steve Young

Years as a 49er : 1987-1999

: 1987-1999 Championships & Awards : 3-time Super Bowl Champion (1989, 1990, 1995) Super Bowl MVP (1995) 2-time NFL MVP (1992, 1994) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1992) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1992-1994) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1995, 1997, 1998) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (1992-1998) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2005)

: Iconic performance: October 30, 1988, vs. the Vikings, Young made one of the most legendary plays any QB has ever made when he scrambled 49 yards for a wild fourth-quarter TD, sealing the 49ers’ 24-21 victory.

Young’s impact on the NFL, especially with the 49ers, remains significant, and he is remembered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He amassed a 91-33-0 record during the regular season and went 8-6 in the playoffs as a starter for San Francisco. Over his 13 years with the team, he had 29,907 passing yards, 221 passing TDs, a 65.8 completion percentage and 37 rushing TDs. Ever the dual threat, Young’s success helped pave the way for modern mobile quarterbacks, showing that a QB could be just as dangerous with his legs.

1. Joe Montana

Years as a 49er : 1979-1992

: 1979-1992 Championships & Awards : 4-time Super Bowl Champion (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990) 3-time Super Bowl MVP (1982, 1985, 1990) 2-time NFL Most Valuable Player (1989, 1990) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1989) NFL Co-Comeback Player of the Year (1986) 3-time first-team All-Pro selection (1987, 1989, 1990) 2-time second-team All-Pro selection (1981, 1984) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1981, 1983–1985, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1993) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2000)

: Iconic performance: January 28, 1990, in Super Bowl 24, Montana completed 13 straight passes at one point in the game, going 22-29 for 297 yards while tossing 5 TDs in a dominant 55-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Known as “Joe Cool,” Montana is often considered one of the all time greats. He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl victories and was named Super Bowl MVP three times. That’s just pure dominance. His calm demeanor and clutch performances are still the stuff of legends all these years later. In his 139 starts for San Francisco, Montana won 100 of them, and he remains No. 1 on San Francisco’s all-time passing lists in several categories, including passing yards (35,124), passing TDs (244) and completions (2,929).

Check out our bonus 11th pick in the comments, and let us know what you think!