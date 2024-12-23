Bills’ Former 1st-Round Pick Under Fire After Disastrous Performance

After a series of injuries left their secondary bare, the Buffalo Bills turned to former first-round pick Kaiir Elam to take on a big role against the New England Patriots.

The cornerback struggled in his big opportunity, committing a series of costly penalties and giving up some big plays in his team’s 24-21 win over the Patriots. Elam had already been under scrutiny after falling down the team’s depth chart, and Sunday’s game brought a new round of criticism.

Kaiir Elam’s Costly Day

Elam struggled to find a regular role in the secondary after the Bills traded up in the 2022 draft to land him, starting six games his rookie season before eventually losing his starting spot to fellow rookie Christian Benford.

Elam has started just five total games in the two seasons since then, having been a healthy scratch for three straight games earlier this season. He was inserted into the starting lineup on Sunday after Rasul Douglas was ruled out.

It was a tough day for Elam. He was called for defensive pass interference twice late in the fourth quarter, with the Bills leading by 10 and the Patriots driving near the goal line. Both penalties came on third downs, allowing the Patriots to extend the drive and eventually score a touchdown.

While the Bills were able to recover an onside kick and run out the clock to secure the win, Elam’s play drew some major scrutiny.

“I like Kaiir Elam and several of the calls against him are questionable but he’s got to find a way to be on an NFL field without taking penalties,” noted reporter Nick Veronica in a post on X. “The flags are too much.”

Elam also struggled in coverage, with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye frequently picking on him in the secondary. Many fans called on the Bills to bench Elam, with others saying they understand better why the coaching staff passed him over for playing time.

Sean McDermott Sent Message to Kaiir Elam

The team’s coaching staff has sent messages to Elam on his play in the past. Speaking to reporters earlier this season, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Elam was a healthy scratch because he hadn’t earned his way onto the depth chart.

“Everything’s earned,” McDermott said, via The Buffalo News. “That’s part of every decision, a big part of every decision, for most of the reasons of who is active or inactive. Everything’s earned and will continue to be earned as we move forward.”

Elam was not happy with the decision, saying after he was benched for a Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs that he’s working hard to make a difference on the field.