Bills Left Tackle Highlights The Number 1 Reason Behind Team’s Success vs. 2023

The Buffalo Bills have found themselves in somewhat of a resurgence after an offseason that had many pundits doubting their ability to not only contend for the Super Bowl, but lie atop the AFC East, after trading star receiver, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans this offseason.

Buffalo Bills Uphauled Expectations To Dominate The AFC East

Meek seasons from the New York Jets and New England Patriots, and a month long spell on the sidelines for Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, catapulted the Bills to a 5th straight AFC East title, making them the first team in 15 years – the 2009 Indianapolis Colts – to win their division with 5 games to spare.

The Bills are currently the joint second favorites to win the Super Bowl, behind only the 11-1 Detroit Lions, and much of that – according to Bills 3 x Pro Bowl left tackle, Dion Dawkins – is down to superior quarterback play, per Matthew Bove.

I asked Dion Dawkins if something was different about the Bills this year. His answer was exceptional. And hilarious. #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/BAPteAqg3w — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 5, 2024

Dion Dawkins Sheds Light On Differences Between 2023 And 2024 Seasons

In what may seem like an indirect shot at former offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey; currently the OC for the Cleveland Browns; Dawkins made an interesting revelation as to the source of the team’s improved success. Asked if the team felt different to this time last year, Dawkins responded accordingly.

“I don’t want to get anybody in trouble, but it’s drastically different; our quarterback is engaged. It’s drastically different. We all stem from the head; he [quarterback Josh Allen] touches the ball every single play. And not to say anything bad that ever happened was because of anything, that’s not what I’m saying. But when he is fully right and he feels fully complete, we have the best shot of winning; and my quarterback…is right: mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Dawkins is right, Josh Allen is certainly “right”. Beyond some happy personal news, as the Wyoming alum got engaged last weekend, Allen has been the epitome of efficiency this season: throwing for 2,691 yards, 20 touchdowns and 5 picks as the 10-2 Bills rank 2nd in the AFC behind only the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

Under new offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, gone are Allen’s days of “reckless gunslinger”, where the strong armed talent religiously racked up double digit interceptions, including a career high 18 in 2023.

Instead, a more prudent, decisive, young Aaron Rodgers-esque passer has emerged, slicing through defenses with a Santoku knife.

Much of this, Dawkins asserts, comes down to this happier, grounded, “right” persona, continuing:

“You can see how he smiles; you can see how he is on interviews; you can see how he is running on and off the field; you can feel how he’s playing…you can literally feel how that kid plays ball. That’s what’s different; it stems from 17 and the rest trickles down…I want to be the best version for him, because he has shown me the best version of Josh Allen”.

Some poignant words coming from the Pro Bowl offensive lineman. And indeed if this version is Josh Allen’s best, will it finally be good enough to usurp the Chiefs as rulers of the AFC – and indeed the NFL.