Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Engagement to Hailee Steinfeld With 2-Word Statement

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a 10-day stretch to remember, getting engaged to girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld during the team’s bye week and then returning to set an NFL record in his first game back.

Allen, who has often been reluctant to share details about his private life and relationship with the actress and singer, was asked about how he felt about playing his first game as a soon-to-be-married man following the team’s 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

The Bills quarterback had a simple reply.

“Felt good,” Allen said with a smile.

Josh Allen’s Unforgettable Week

Allen announced on Friday that he popped the question to Steinfeld, his girlfriend of more than a year and a half, sharing the news in a joint social media post with his now-fiancee. The Bills quarterback had kept the engagement secret for a week, sharing in the post’s caption that they got engaged on Nov. 22.

The Bills quarterback was back to work this weekend, leading his team to a win over the 49ers that clinched the team’s fifth straight AFC East title. Allen had one of the best games of his career, throwing for two touchdowns including a very unlikely one in the third quarter.

With the Bills driving deep in Niners territory, Allen found wide receiver Amari Cooper for a short pass that was stuffed near the line of scrimmage. With three defenders swarming Cooper, he turned to lateral to Allen who rumbled seven yards into the endzone. The play was officially scored as a touchdown pass from Allen to Allen, making him just the fourth player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to himself.

Allen made more history later in the game when he scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown in a game.

Josh Allen’s Wedding Plans

Though Allen was a man of few words when asked about his engagement after the game, he did share some details about the proposal with the broadcast crew for Sunday’s game.

“Melissa Stark with the inside scoop on Josh Allen’s engagement,” shared reporter Bradley Gelber on X. “Spoke to Josh before the game tonight. The engagement took place in Malibu. Hailee was very surprised. No wedding date set yet.”

It was an unusual admission for a player who has taken great lengths to protect his private life. As The Associated Press noted, Allen even tried to keep reporters from identifying Steinfeld when the pair first started dating.

“Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in the spring of 2023, when they were photographed dining together in New York City,” a report noted. “Months later, Allen acknowledged the two were dating, but asked The Associated Press not to mention Steinfeld by name in a bid to maintain a semblance of privacy.”

Allen worked hard to keep the proposal a secret until Friday’s announcement. When asked by reporters earlier in the week how he had enjoyed his time off during the bye week, Allen was coy about his real plans.

“Fantastic. It was great. Got some sun. Hung out with family. It was fantastic,” he said, via The Associated Press.