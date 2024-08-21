Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers Strong Answer on Whether He’s Underpaid

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not seem too concerned about how his pay compares to the steady stream of signal callers landing bigger contracts.

Allen became one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks when he signed a six-year, $258 million contract close to three years ago. Since then, a number of new contracts have pushed Allen’s $43 million average per year to rank as the 13th-highest contract among quarterbacks.

Speaking to reporters on August 20, Allen pushed aside questions about whether he believes he is underpaid, saying he’s happy for his fellow quarterbacks and focused only on the season ahead for the Bills.

Josh Allen: ‘The Market is the Market’

Since he first signed his contract extension in 2021, Allen has been surpassed by many new deals including quarterbacks with far less track record of success.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a deal worth $55 million per year, with Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love also making $55 million per year despite having just one playoff appearance on his resume.

Josh Allen was asked if he feels underpaid. His contract ranks 13th among QBs in average value & 11th in total guarantees. But his answer was insightful. "I've got no problem with where I'm at right now. I had my day a couple years ago and I'm sure someday I'll have it again." pic.twitter.com/GNd3Y0tcMX — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) August 20, 2024

Allen told reporters that he understands the quarterback market in the NFL is ever-growing and is not too concerned about it.

“Listen, everyone is going to have their day,” he said, via reporter Nick Veronica on X. “I’m happy that everyone is getting what they’re worth, right? I think as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market.”

Allen added that he’s content with his current deal, hinting that he will still have more money coming on his next contract.

“And I’ve got no problem with where I am at right now,” Allen said of his current contract. “I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure I’ll have it again, you know? But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Bills Quarterback Excited About Coming Season

Allen will lead a significantly changed offense in 2024, with the Bills trading to wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and allowing No. 2 Gabe Davis to leave in free agency.

Allen said it will be difficult losing an All-Pro receiver in Diggs, but is confident that the team’s new additions will help make up the difference. The Bills added veteran receiver Curtis Samuel and used their top draft pick on wide receiver Keon Coleman.

“I’m very comfortable with the guys that we’ve brought in,” Allen said, via the team’s official website. “It’s no secret, Stef was an All-Pro here. He’s got the stats to back it up, each year he had 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards. That’s a heavy workload for someone to come in and fill those shoes.

“I understand that the guys in that room understand that, but at the same time, the approach that these guys have had of working hard and putting their head down, and when they get the ball, they get the ball, and when they don’t, they’re doing everything they can to help somebody else get the ball and break them free. So, I guess we’ll find out.”