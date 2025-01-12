Bills QB Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Asks for Prayers

The Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, January, 12. After clinching their fifth consecutive AFC East title and the No. 2 seed, the Bills earned home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a finalist to win this year’s MVP Award, remains focused on defeating Denver, his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, struggles over the catastrophic wildfires destroying her hometown.

Steinfeld asked for prayers in her newsletter, Beau Society, just two days before the Broncos-Bills showdown. “I want to take a moment to send love and support to anyone directly or indirectly affected by the wildfires in LA,” she wrote.

“It’s unimaginable what many of you are facing, and my heart is with all of you navigating through this — whether you’re displaced, supporting loved ones, or simply trying to process everything. LA has always been home and my heart is absolutely broken into pieces.”

“While I feel helpless and devastated, I’m so grateful for the firefighters, volunteers, and first responders risking their lives to help those in need.”

At least 153,000 people were forced to evacuate and about 166,000 people were under evacuation warnings as of Saturday, January 11, NPR reported. The Oscar-nominated actress included donation links to the American Red Cross, the Canine Rescue Club, and more.

“Hold your loved ones close and pray for California,” Steinfeld added. “We’ll be back to regularly scheduled BS next week.”

The Palisades Fires Started to Grow Toward Encino, Where Hailee Steinfeld Owns a Home

When Steinfeld isn’t cheering for Allen and the Bills in Buffalo, she resides in Encino, a suburb of Los Angeles. The 28-year-old purchased John Fogerty’s former home for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com.

The Palisades Fire, the largest blaze in Los Angeles with over 21 square miles scorched, started burning homes in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, causing evacuations along with the hills of Encino and multiple other surrounding areas NBC 4 Los Angeles reported.

Shortly after Allen and Steinfeld started dating in May 2023, the MVP candidate purchased a $7.5 million home in Dana Point, California. Allen’s house is located in the exclusive gated community of Monarch Bay, which includes access to the private Monarch Bay Beach Club, owned by the Waldorf Astoria. Allen’s offseason abode is about 80 miles from Steinfeld’s house, far outside the wrath of the LA fires.

Josh Allen Proposed to Hailee Steinfeld in Malibu

During the Bills’ bye week in November, Allen proposed to Steinfeld in Malibu, another area hit hard by the Palisades Fire. Celebrities who’ve lost their Malibu homes include Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Rosie O’Donnell, and more. For Allen and Steinfeld, Malibu will always be a special space.

Steinfeld gushed in issue No. 17 of Beau Society last month, “I’m engaged!! All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say ‘We’re engaged’ or ‘We’re getting married’ I start crying.”

While the “Pitch Perfect” star said she blacked out after Allen got down on one knee, the Bills star recalled his words. “I said I couldn’t wait any longer. I said I can’t wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

As for how Allen felt afterward, “In one word: relieved,” he said. “That I didn’t blow it nor did anyone else. You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out.”