Hailee Steinfeld Details ‘Best Night Ever’ With Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills nabbed their third consecutive after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, and now sit four games ahead in first place of the AFC East.

One day after the Bills’ 31-10 win over Seattle at Lumen Field, Allen teamed up with his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, to throw an epic Halloween party.

After photos and video of Allen and Steinfeld as circus ringmasters during Monday night’s bash went viral on social media, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up about what it was like planning the event alongside her boyfriend.

While co-hosting a huge party can be stressful, the “Pitch Perfect” star and Allen thrived as a team and had the “best night ever.”

Steinfeld wrote, “My advice to those of you who think you’re not a fan of Halloween: Throw a Halloween party! Josh and I never considered ourselves to be big Halloween people. But on Monday night, we hosted a Circus-themed Halloween party — had the best night ever — and now I think we’re into Halloween(?)”

“We were in the sweet spot with timing when planning this party: far enough away from the date to potentially have costumes made special for the occasion.”

The couple also brought in expert reinforcements to help design the “big top tent-inspired motif” and transform the party area into a full carnival.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Almost Hosted the Bills Halloween Party in Their Backyard



Steinfeld noted in issue No. 13 of her newsletter that she and Allen almost hosted the Bills’ Halloween party at their house in Buffalo.

“I love parties and any reason to host, so I leaned into the planning of this one,” she wrote. “For a little play-by-play of how this party came together: We started by picking our space. We debated the backyard but the pros of doing it somewhere else won out (not having to clean up).

“So we picked one of our favorite local spots that was big enough and allowed us to roll in the circus. *Shout out to our friend Caryn who helped us with everything, including the venue, and her wonderful staff who really embraced our theme.*”

Photos revealed that the 28-year-old quarterback and Steinfeld created “Josh and Hailee’s circus showdown” napkins. The custom drink menu included a “Big Top Breeze” and “Midnight Acrobat.”

The costumes were top-notch at their circus-themed party. Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and his wife, Alexis Jones, dressed up as the Brawny Man and Mr. Clean. Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his wife, Hillary Trubisky, went with a “Toy Story theme, dressing up as Little Bo Peep and Woody.

Punter Sam Martin and his date, Berkleigh, won the costume contest after nailing their “Dodgeball”-inspired outfits.

The Bills Look to Defeat the Miami Dolphins for Second Time in Week 9



While everyone appeared to have an amazing time at the Halloween party, it’s back to work for Allen and Co. as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Buffalo already defeated the Dolphins 31-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2.

As for Allen, who’s firmly in the race to be the season’s league MVP, he credited his o-line for the offense’s stellar performances of late.

“It’s a very smart group,” Allen said, per Bills reporter Dorian Alerte. “They communicate very well. They work very well together. We’re doing really good things in the run game and the pass protection game right now.

“But honestly, they care so much. They care about me. They care about our running backs. They’re following the ball. They’re picking guys up off the ground. It’s as solid and as good as a group I’ve ever been around. I love those guys, and they love us right back. And it shows in how they play the game.”