Bills QB Josh Allen Turns Heads With New Precaution After Injury Scare

The Buffalo Bills cleared Josh Allen to play on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins following an injury scare in the season opener, but the quarterback may be taking some extra precautions to stay healthy this week.

Allen hurt his hand on a fourth-quarter touchdown run in the team’s 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on September 8. The Bills quarterback scrambled near the goalline and jumped over Cardinals safety Budda Baker, crashing into the endzone and landing on his left hand.

Allen had his hand taped and was able to complete the game, later undergoing X-rays. The Bills have since cleared him to play in Week 2, but pictures from the team’s practice this week showed the quarterback with a new glove on the left hand.

Josh Allen Ready to Play

As Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino shared in a post on X, Allen was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice but the full extent of his limitations was unclear from the short time reporters were allowed to watch practice.

“Josh Allen is full participant in practice today. Here he is throwing,” Parrino wrote. “He’s wearing a glove on his left non throwing hand. This is the only media open portion viewing period of the week before Thursday night against the Dolphins.”

Josh Allen is full participant in practice today. Here he is throwing. He’s wearing a glove on his left non throwing hand. This is the only media open portion viewing period of the week before Thursday night against the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/zZ2pXEX4ol — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) September 10, 2024

Spectrum News 1 reporter Andy Young reported that Allen won’t be limited in taking snaps with the new glove.

“HC Sean McDermott said Monday he did not think Allen would have any limitations taking snaps from under center,” Young shared in a post on X.

Allen was able to finish out Sunday’s win without any noticeable limitations. He had a strong game in the team’s season-opening win, completing 18-of-23 passes for 232 yards with two passing touchdowns and adding 39 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills quarterback has played through nagging injuries before, including an early season shoulder injury last year that forced him to tweak his throwing mechanics for the rest of the season.

Bills Quarterback More Cautious?

While the hand injury will not limit his ability to take snaps, Allen could be more cautious in running the ball against the Dolphins. The team has stressed the need for Allen to limit the number of hits he takes, with Allen himself acknowledging after the game that he can’t keep taking such hard hits.

“The first rushing touchdown, I kind of lowered the shoulder, knowing that was a corner,” the Bills quarterback said of his first touchdown, via ESPN. “Second time, I knew it was Budda, and Budda’s a good player and he’ll lay the boom on you, so I decided to go up and over, but probably can’t make a living doing that, but here we are.”

The Bills face a key early season matchup on Thursday, traveling to Miami to take on the division rival Dolphins. The teams battled down to the wire last season, with the Bills erasing a two-game deficit in the division over the final month and beating the Dolphins in the series finale to win the AFC East.