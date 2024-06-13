Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Change After Career-Worst Turnover Season

“I wouldn’t call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up,” Allen said. “Anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it’s gonna feel really good, sometimes it’s not gonna feel really good. It’s just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you’re trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.”

Allen kept a balanced perspective, acknowledging that every quarterback can use some work in the offseason to improve their throwing efficiency.

“I think that there’s inefficiencies that every quarterback can find,” Allen said. “You show me the perfect throw, I’ll tell you something wrong with it probably.”

Allen had an up-and-down season in 2023, throwing the most interceptions of his six-year career but also leading the league with 44 total touchdowns. He helped to right the ship after early season struggles, leading the Bills to five straight victories to end the season to win the division in the final game.

This is the final pass of the final allowable video shooting period on the final day of Buffalo Bills minicamp. Pretty good way to end it from Keon Coleman, from Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/Fq6HyzEriB — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 13, 2024

The Bills will enter 2024 with a new look on offense after losing both of their top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The team brought on a number of new veterans including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Curtis Samuel, and Chase Claypool, and used their top draft pick on rookie Keon Coleman.

Josh Allen’s Changing Game

Allen has spent each of the last two offseasons recovering from nagging injuries, while also devoting some of that time to improving aspects of his game. Following the 2022 season, head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane emphasized the need for Allen to decrease the number of unnecessary hits he was taking on the field.

Allen did make some progress in that area, cutting back on the number of rushing attempts, but the team continued to lean on Allen’s running in short-yardage situations. He ended the season with 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most scores among quarterbacks.