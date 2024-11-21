Bills HC Gives Update on QB Josh Allen After Injury Scare

The Buffalo Bills are heading into the bye week carrying the momentum from a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and may have gotten more good news after an injury scare for quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen had his throwing hand evaluated by the team’s medical staff after a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel in the 30-21 win on Nov. 14, prompting attention from the CBS broadcast team. Though Allen was able to return and later rumble for a game-clinching, 26-yard touchdown run, there were some lingering worries that the injury may persist.

Head coach Sean McDermott is putting those fears to rest, saying nothing concerning showed up after the game.

Josh Allen Healthy, Resting Over the Bye Week

McDermott told reporters that head trainer Nate Breske evaluated Allen and didn’t find any injury worries.

“I think we’re going to get him a new [hand] over the bye week here,” McDermott joked with reporters, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “No, as far as I know, I have not heard any concern about it from Nate, our trainer, to this point so hopefully it remains that way. So that’s all I know right now.”

Allen will now get two weeks to rest after leading the Bills to a win and improving the team’s record to 9-2. Though there were no new injury concerns after the Chiefs game, Allen hurt his left (non-throwing) hand earlier in the season and had been wearing a protective glove.

The Bills quarterback is no stranger to dealing with bumps and bruises, spending time nursing injuries in many of the last seasons. Allen suffered an early season shoulder injury in 2023, forcing him to tweak his throwing motion for the remainder of the season. The Bills quarterback worked with a sports science company in the offseason to correct his inefficiencies.

The upcoming bye week could also be beneficial to another Bills star looking to return from injury. Linebacker Matt Milano, who missed most of the 2023 season with a fractured leg and was taken out again in training camp with a torn pectoral, was taken off injured reserve and returned to practice.

The Bills could get Milano back for their next game against the San Francisco 49ers, an important boost for their defense.

Josh Allen Jumps Into Lead in MVP Race

While leading the Bills to their best start in more than three decades, Allen has also earned some personal accolades. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor listed him as an MVP favorite, just behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Pryor wrote that Allen “made his most convincing case yet” in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs, noting that his game-sealing touchdown run was a big boost to his chances of finally winning the award.

“Perhaps the most impressive part of Allen’s MVP campaign is that he’s doing it without an established Robin to his Batman,” Pryor wrote. “In the aftermath of the Stefon Diggs trade, the Bills have relied on an ensemble cast rather than an elite top receiver. Still, Allen is finding success spreading the ball around. Eleven different Bills players have caught touchdown throws from him.”