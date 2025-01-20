Josh Allen Delivers Perfect Response To Lamar Jackson’s “Friends” Jab After Win

Divisional Round weekend ended with a bang – epitomizing what was another fantastic weekend of football.

Baltimore Ravens‘ star tight end, Mark Andrews dropped a 2-point conversion attempt to potentially tie the game, and in doing so sent the Buffalo Bills to the 2025 AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Bills – Ravens was by far the most hyped game going into this weekend, with some of the CBS broadcast team even claiming it was one of the biggest Divisional Round fixtures of the past decade.

And whilst the game itself did not quite match up to the spectaculars of Saturday night’s Commanders – Lions, which turned out to be one of the greatest postseason contests of the 21st century, it was still an excellent contest that ended with fireworks.

Lamar Jackson Quashed Ideas Of A Friendship Between Him And Josh Allen

Before the game, much was made about Lamar Jackson’s outspoken comments about his draft-class mate, Josh Allen, where he denied that the two were in any way, shape or form “friends”.

“Do I see Josh Allen?” Jackson said, “I don’t know, I’ve probably seen Josh early on in my career, going to events, like around Super Bowl time and stuff like that. I don’t really chill with people in the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks. Don’t get me wrong, there’s no problem, but we’re competing against each other. I’m trying to beat you. I’m not trying to be your friend.

No doubt, when we’re older, we’ll probably laugh about [their shared legacy in both being drafted in the 2018 class], but right now it’s serious. I ain’t laughing with you.”

Josh Allen Alludes To Jackson’s Pre-Game Comments In Post-Match Interview

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson embraced after the game on the sidelines, giving some indication that a fraternal relationship between the two may be strong than Jackson let on.

And after Allen outplayed Jackson on this cold Sunday night in Buffalo, he had a great response when asked about his relationship with the 2 x league MVP – per NFL on CBS.

“I got so much respect and love for [Lamar Jackson]… one of the greatest to ever step on the football field.” – Josh Allen with our @TracyWolfson pic.twitter.com/jjJsmt89HE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 20, 2025

“I got so much respect and love for him [Jackson]; the way he plays the game – he’s a true competitor, he’s a true football player. One of the greatest to ever step on the football field, so nothing but love.”

Certainly a very kind gesture from the man who will now go up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the post-season for the fourth time in five years.

Having dominated every team in the AFC after the regular season – barring the Joe Burrow-lead Cincinnati Bengals – the Chiefs go into this matchup 3-0 against the Bills in the playoffs in the Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes era.

This is particularly impressive – and a nod to the team’s high-level coaching and the 3 x Super Bowl champion QB’s clutch, high pressure ability – given the Bills’ dominance over the Chiefs in the regular season, with Allen 4-1 up on Mahomes in the regular season.

All to play for on Championship Sunday – as the Bills open as 1.5 point underdogs.