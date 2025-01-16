Hi, Subscriber

Lamar Jackson Sends Savage Message To Josh Allen Ahead Of Momentous Playoff Clash

Quarterback rivalries have always been one of the best ways to generate genuine hype for any matchup – particularly in the playoffs.

From Peyton Manning/Tom Brady, to John Elway/Dan Marino, Brett Favre/Steve Young, the history of the NFL has been littered with top end QBs facing off against each other year on year, eventually developing a pseudo animosity towards each other.

More recently, current top-tier signal callers, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes traded blows in consecutive AFC Championship games in 2021 and 2022, before an injury to Burrow followed by complete defensive ineptitude kept the Bengals out of the postseason for the past two years.

This was best encapsulated by the “Burrowhead” comments made by slot corner, Mike Hilton, subsequently amplified by the Mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval – all of which ended up being counterproductive as the Chiefs got their revenge on the Bengals, winning 23-20.

With reasonable quiet having been maintained between passers over the past couple years, with many of them spending time together in the offseason, it’s about time that we hear some fighting words between QBs.

Jackson Plays Down Friendship Between Himself And Rival QB

And thankfully we have our saviour in none other than leading 2025 MVP candidate, Lamar Jackson. Reported by PFT founder, Mike Florio, Jackson issued some fighting words about his relationship with upcoming Divisional Round opponent, Josh Allen.

“Do I see Josh Allen? I don’t know, I’ve probably seen Josh early on in my career, going to events, like around Super Bowl time and stuff like that. I don’t really chill with people in the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks. Don’t get me wrong, there’s no problem, but we’re competing against each other. I’m trying to beat you. I’m not trying to be your friend.

“No doubt, when we’re older, we’ll probably laugh about [their shared legacy in both being drafted in the 2018 class], but right now it’s serious. I ain’t laughing with you.”

Jackson is clearly not playing around; “I’m not trying to be your friend” and “I ain’t laughing with you” leaves very little room for extraneous interpretation. The 2 x MVP’s message is clear – “I am here to win.”

Jackson And Allen Set For Epic Showdown On Sunday Night

The two quarterbacks who most believe were the two best this past regular season will go head-to-head in what is the biggest game of the playoffs – and indeed the entire season – to date, as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens

After being named 1st team All Pro, Lamar Jackson has soared ahead in the MVP odds, although there is still very much a path for Allen to claim the award for the first time.

Many also believe that despite their records being inferior to the Kansas City Chiefs, these two teams are the actual cream of the AFC crop, with both teams having a +157 point differential this past regular season, compared to the Chiefs’ 59 – which was third in just the AFC West!

And with no love lost between the two – despite Jackson asserting that the two have “no problem”, this bout features to be one of the more intriguing Divisional Round games of the past half decade.

 

 

Lamar Jackson Sends Savage Message To Josh Allen Ahead Of Momentous Playoff Clash

