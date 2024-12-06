Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals He ‘Teared Up’ Before Hailee Steinfeld Proposal

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is fearless on the field, but admitted he was very nervous before another big endeavor — his proposal to girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen popped the question to the actress and singer during the team’s bye week, then took to Instagram the following week to share the news with the world. Though Allen only briefly addressed his proposal after the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, he opened up more in a newsletter shared by Steinfeld this week.

In her latest issue of “BEAU SOCIETY” newsletter, Steinfeld asked 17 questions of No. 17, with Allen revealing that he was “very nervous” before proposing and even teared up earlier that day.

Josh Allen’s Worked Hard to Keep Big Secret

In her newsletter, Steinfeld said that Allen seemed “so chill” with the proposal, but the Bills quarterback said inside he was filled with nerves about keeping the secret from her. Allen even had a difficult time keeping his composure while preparing for the big moment.

“I was very nervous,” Allen said. “I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

It wasn’t an easy task for Allen, who added that Steinfeld brought up the idea of marriage that same day.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.; Little did you know I was about to propose to you… ” Allen shared.

But Allen managed to keep the secret until the big moment, saying in the newsletter that it was a relief.

“In one word: relieved,” Allen shared. “That I didn’t blow it nor did anyone else. You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out.”

Allen and Steinfeld were first spotted together during the offseason in 2023, keeping their relationship low-profile through the season. Though both Allen and Steinfeld tend to shy away from the spotlight, she was seen cheering him on at several Bills games through the season.

Josh Allen’s Thoughts on Being Engaged

Allen had been asked about his engagement following Sunday’s 35-10 win over the 49ers, but the Bills quarterback didn’t initially have much to say. When asked by a reporter how it felt to get his first win as a soon-to-be-married man, Allen had just two words.

“Felt good,” Allen said with a smile.

He had a longer answer for Steinfeld, sharing more excitement for his reply in her newsletter.

“It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy…I can keep going if you want me to keep going…” Allen shared.