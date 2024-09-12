Hailee Steinfeld Makes Huge Bills Announcement Before Dolphins Game

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld kept their relationship out of the spotlight during the 2023 NFL season. However, the usually private couple decided to switch things up this year.

Steinfeld, who attended nearly every Bills game last season, posted a photo from the airport on her Instagram Stories before the Bills’ Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins on September 12. She appeared to confirm her destination by posting blue hearts and football emojis while waiting for her flight.

However, an hour before kickoff, Steinfeld dropped a major announcement regarding her upcoming Beau Society newsletter in full Bills gear. The 27-year-old teamed up with Queen City Vintage, a boutique shop in Buffalo for her next issue. Allen’s mom, Lavonne Allen, posted in the comments, “💙❤️💙❤️🎉🎉🎉💙❤️.”

Steinfeld and Queen City Vintage posted the news on Instagram with the caption, “Beau Society Issue #06 out tomorrow. Really excited about this one,” with a link to sign up. Considering this was the first photo Steinfeld posted on social media in gear supporting her boyfriend’s team, Bills Mafia was thrilled.

One woman commented, “Our Buffalo Girl💙.” Another fan wrote, “here for this!!! cant wait ! go bills <3.” However, not everyone was as excited about the collaboration as Bills fans.

One person lamented,”here we go making her whole personality about her bf 🤦🏽.” Another person ranted in part, “you need to realise that YOUR fans don’t care about you bf, talk to us about that event you gone this week, not about you man team and buffalo, WE DONT WANT TO KNOW, talk to us about you career, not your private life.”

However, Steinfeld and Allen are enjoying sharing their personal life with fans. The Bills star shared several photos with Steinfeld from their offseason adventures on July 23. He captioned the post, “Onward.”

Hailee Steinfeld Referred to Bills QB Josh Allen as ‘My Love’ in Her Newsletter



Steinfeld, who debuted Beau Society, last month, gave the 28-year-old quarterback a special shout-out in issue No. 5. The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star opened up about her six-day trip to Paris, France, and special connection to the City of Light.

She wrote, “What makes Paris Paris is its specificity. I think about my most recent trip often. I was in the City of Love with my love (highly recommend).” Steinfeld included a GIF of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Steinfeld included a cute anecdote about their trip. “Every morning we went on a hunt for the perfect chocolate croissant,” she added. “We went to random places and ordered a chocolate croissant and we’d rate them 1-10.”

Josh Allen Is Looking to Remain Undefeated With a Win Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2



After defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 in Week 1, Allen and the Bills want to keep that moment going against the Dolphins in Week 2. Allen also performs particularly well against Buffalo’s AFC East rival.

He has a 10-2 record against the Dolphins since entering the league in 2018, and a 4-0 record on Thursday Night Football. Despite his favorable record, Allen never sleeps on Miami, especially after they hired a new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, and brought int veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. ”

They’ve got some playmakers over there, (Jevon) Holland playing some really good football, had a really big play last week,” Allen told reporters, per Bills correspondent Dorian Alerte.

“We all know Jalen Ramsey got paid, he’s the highest-paid corner in the league for a reason. They got some guys over there that we’ve got to focus on and worry about. But at the same time, it’s a short week, and we’ve got to focus on what we do best.”