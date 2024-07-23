Josh Allen Goes Instagram Official With Hailee Steinfeld After 1 Year Together

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, are going strong.

Allen first started dating Steinfeld last May, however, the famous couple preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The 28-year-old quarterback, however, decided to hard launch his romance with the Oscar-nominated actress on the first day of training camp.

Before reporting to St. John Fisher University, Allen, who rarely posts on Instagram, shared a series of photos with Steinfeld and their offseason adventures. He captioned the post, “Onward.”

Back in March, the couple traveled to Paris, France for Fashion Week. Allen initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner. He posted photo evidence of his ripped pants in the last slide of his Instagram post.

In addition to a solo shot of the “Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse” star in the fourth slide, Allen shared a photo of Steinfeld with his entire family. Back in March, the couple attended his sister Nicala’s gender reveal party, where they both guessed it was a boy. Nicala Madden, who already shares one child with husband Brayden Madden, later revealed they were both right.

Fans blew up the comments after seeing Allen finally go Instagram official with Steinfeld. One person wrote, “Babe wake up, Joshy just hard launched Hailee.” Another fan commented, “Finally!! Pics of you and Hailee!!!”

Bills News: Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Spent A Long Weekend in Mexico to Celebrate Kyle Allen’s Wedding



Last month, Allen and Steinfeld traveled to Cabo for former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding.

One day after Summer (Juraszek) Allen and Kyle Allen tied the knot, photos from the big day and post-wedding activities went viral. Fans were thrilled to see Allen and Steinfeld together and having a blast in Mexico.

Allen’s former girlfriend, Brittany Williams, was also in attendance, as she’s best friends with Summer. Williams, who attended Summer’s bachelorette party in New York City, also served as one of Summer’s bridesmaids.

She posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “B’est night of my life’ at my best friends wedding 🥹🤍 love you so much @summerjuraszek @kyle_allen.”

Hailee Steinfeld Broke Her Silence on Dating Josh Allen at the Golden Globes

Walking the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes in January, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors regarding Allen.

When asked about the huge ring on her finger, “I have a cute little doe happening,” she said, showing off the sparkly bauble. On whether there was a deeper meaning to the ring, which she wore on her right hand, “No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

When asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” She replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.” Steinfeld also checked a reporter yelling, “Go Bills!” while holding up Stefon Diggs’ former No. 14 jersey.

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see the No. 17 on his shirt.

“I got that Josh one at home!” USA Today’s Ralphia Aversa replies. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods and says, “Okay, good.”