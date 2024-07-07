Veteran Bills OL Named Surprise Cut Candidate for This Summer

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins this offseason with the hope of adding some much-needed depth, but an insider believes the 30-year-old could end up in a fight for his job this summer.
Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News identified Collins as one of the veteran players in danger of being cut before the season starts, noting that the uncertainty of his injury status could leave the lineman on the outside of the roster bubble.
While Collins has stated that he plans to compete for a starting job this summer, O’Halloran suggested he could be in line for a much smaller role — if he makes the team at all.
Numbers Game for La’el Collins
The numbers may not be on Collins’ side, O’Halloran suggested. The Bills in recent seasons have not kept much depth at tackle on the active roster, meaning the former Cincinnati Bengals tackle would need to prove himself enough to start, even if just for a short time.
“Call Collins for what he is – insurance in case starting right tackle Spencer Brown (offseason shoulder surgery) sustains a setback and isn’t ready for Week 1,” O’Halloran wrote. “The Bills usually keep one backup offensive tackle on the roster, and the current favorite is Ryan Van Demark, who took Brown’s first-team reps during the offseason program.”
Collins has not played since the 2022 NFL season, being released by the Bengals after training camp last year and joining the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad later in the season but never appearing in a game.
Brown’s status could be the wild card in the equation. He underwent offseason surgery after suffering an injury in the team’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, then aggravated it while getting into his truck on the way home after the game.
While Brown is on track to return for training camp, it is not yet clear if he will be ready to start in the season opener.
Veteran OL Makes Big Prediction
Despite sitting out the entire 2023 season, Collins remains confident that he can return to the field and help the Bills win. Collins told WGRZ reporter Jonathan Acosta that he is ready to “dominate” this season.
“They brought me here to play football and I came here to dominate and I’m going to let everything else take care of itself,” Collins said. “I’m going to show up every day and go to work. Help the young guys, and do whatever they ask me. I’m super grateful and I just look forward to giving Bills Mafia everything left in me. I’m ready to go ball. I’m ready to go dominate.”
The Bills appear prepared to move Collins into a role on the active roster. Chris Pirrone of SI.com’s Bills Central noted that the one-year contract he signed includes $1.21 million in guaranteed money but up to $5 million in bonuses, giving a heavy incentive for Collins to play.
“The incentives are set to protect both the Bills and Collins,” Pirrone wrote. “Should he overachieve and push into a starting role, Collins has security that he will be paid like a starting lineman. But if his role remains as a backup, the Bills have added experienced depth and insurance to their offensive line.”