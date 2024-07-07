Veteran Bills OL Named Surprise Cut Candidate for This Summer

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins this offseason with the hope of adding some much-needed depth, but an insider believes the 30-year-old could end up in a fight for his job this summer.

Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News identified Collins as one of the veteran players in danger of being cut before the season starts, noting that the uncertainty of his injury status could leave the lineman on the outside of the roster bubble.

While Collins has stated that he plans to compete for a starting job this summer, O’Halloran suggested he could be in line for a much smaller role — if he makes the team at all.