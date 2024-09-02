Ex-Bills RB Makes Visit to Colts in NFL Comeback Bid

Leonard Fournette spent most of last season on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, but now could be looking to make an NFL comeback with a new AFC team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 2 that Fournette was making a free-agent visit with the Indianapolis Colts. The 29-year-old went unsigned after his one-year contract with the Bills ended after the last NFL season, but has expressed a desire to play and could find a chance with the Colts.

Leonard Fournette Spent ‘Humbling’ Season in Buffalo

The former Super Bowl champion spent the beginning of the 2023 season as a free agent before landing with the Bills on October 30. Though Fournette appeared to be headed to a meaningful role after the Bills lost running back Damien Harris to a season-ending injury, he ended up mostly stuck on the practice squad as the Bills elevated Ty Johnson instead.

Johnson ended up as the team’s No. 2 behind James Cook while Fournette appeared in two games, taking 12 carries for 40 yards.

Former Buccaneers and Bills RB Leonard Founette is visiting today with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. pic.twitter.com/PIHyXi7ztv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2024

Fournette was accustomed to playing a much bigger role on previous teams, topping 1,000 yards in two of his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and winning a Super Bowl as the primary running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran running back admitted it was a difficult transition to the practice squad in Buffalo, telling the Buffalo News in December that he was ready for the team to call his number.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”

If Fournette’s free-agent visit with the Colts ends with a new contract, he could find a new challenge in finding a place on the depth chart. The Colts have Jonathan Taylor atop the depth chart with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson expected to get carries as well.

As SI.com’s Drake Wally noted, Goodson appears to be headed to a bigger role in 2024 after a strong showing in the preseason.

Bills Bring New Look in Backfield

The Bills made some changes to their backfield this offseason, parting ways with Fournette along with veteran Latavius Murray. While Cook is set to return as the No. 1 back with Johnson behind him, the team also added some youth and size with rookie Ray Davis.

The Bills could also have another practice squad running back pushing for a spot on the roster in undrafted rookie free agent Frank Gore Jr. The son of former Bills running back Frank Gore missed the final roster cut but returned to the practice squad.

Gore was a standout in the preseason, rushing for 101 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.