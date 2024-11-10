NFL Reverses Course on Controversial Call Against Bills Safety

The NFL has changed course on a controversial penalty called against the Buffalo Bills in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins last week.

Bills safety Taylor Rapp was flagged for a personal foul on a first-quarter tackle of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, with referees calling it a helmet-to-helmet hit. While there was contact between the helmets of both players, replays appeared to show that it was Mostert who initiated the contact by lowering his helmet into Rapp.

In retrospect, the league agreed. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports noted that it was Mostert ultimately punished for the play.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert was docked $18,830 for lowering his head to initiate contact on this play. Taylor Rapp was actually flagged on this play for unnecessary roughness. By Mostert getting fined, league is essentially saying Mostert — and not Rapp — should have been flagged. pic.twitter.com/nUOvmVqmUd — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 9, 2024

Call Against Taylor Rapp Generated Controversy

The initial call against Rapp led to some strong pushback, with many calling out officials for flagging the Bills safety when it was clear Mostert had initiated the contact. Though the Dolphins had already converted a 3rd-and-11 on Mostert’s 17-yard reception before the hit, the penalty pushed them into Bills’ territory on a drive that would lead to a field goal.

The league also issued a fine for another costly hit that took place later in the game. With the game tied at 27 and the Bills driving late in the fourth quarter, Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman. The penalty allowed the Bills to convert a first down, helping them drive toward the game-winning, 61-yard field goal.

Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that the NFL also fined Poyer for the hit.

“The NFL has fined Dolphins S Jordan Poyer $11,193 for his unnecessary roughness hit on Bills WR Keon Coleman last week,” Capaccio wrote in a post on X.

Poyer defended the hit after the game, saying he believed it was a clean play.

“I’m just playing football. I thought it was a clean play, felt like I put my helmet right into his chest,” he said, via ESPN. “I’m just playing football, it’s tough. … What can you do? I don’t know. I had a great post break, he went up for the ball and I literally didn’t stop my feet. I felt like I hit him where I was supposed to hit him. Apparently, the ref didn’t think so.”

Hit Costly to Bills Too

While Poyer lost some money after the hit, the Bills also suffered some major consequences. Coleman injured his wrist on the play and was forced to leave the game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Coleman would not play on the team’s Nov. 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and could be forced to miss more time beyond that game.