Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s True Feelings on Bills Mafia Turn Heads

The Buffalo Bills‘ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs has the hype of a playoff game entering Week 11.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking to nab Buffalo’s sixth consecutive win on Sunday, November 17. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 9-0 and want to retain their perfect record.

Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, may attend the game, especially since she’s already in the area. The singer’s Eras concert tour performs at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 16, and she has the following four days off.

While discussing the AFC showdown, a close friend of the Kelce family, sports analyst Adam Lefkoe, revealed on “Up & Adams” that that pop star was “shocked” by the intense atmosphere at Highmark Stadium during last season’s playoff game.

“I have heard from people very close [to the Kelces] that it was not a great experience in Buffalo,” Lefkoe told podcast host Kay Adams. “For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties.”

“I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got. I think they were kind of going in just thinking this is going to be an amazing game with good energy. And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form and its complete ruthlessness and I think they left and said ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.'”

Thus far this season, Swift has attended five Chiefs games, all of which took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce’s Comments on Bills Mafia Being ‘Disrespectful’ Backup The Taylor Swift Report

Several Bills fans shook their head at Lefkoe on social media, as retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared to have an absolute ball during the Chiefs’ 27-24 playoff win over Buffalo.

However, during the “New Heights” podcast episode after the Chiefs eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs, Travis was pretty blunt about Bills Mafia taking things a bit too far.

He put up a heart gesture after scoring a touchdown because “I don’t hate you guys like you hate us, it’s all love, baby.

“There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man. Understandable it’s a football game, the Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent.”

The 35-year-old tight end declined to get specific about the nasty comments. “Some things were said about the families. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes, it was pretty whack. I get it, coming into a hostile environment. I respect it, but I just wanted to make sure [they] knew it wasn’t mutual.”

Jason was unfazed. “I mean, honestly, one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish,” he said.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Prepared to Enter ‘Hostile’ Territory in Buffalo

Mahomes is no stranger to Highmark Stadium and the dominating presence that is Bills Mafia. “They don’t like me a lot, and they don’t like the Chiefs a lot,” Mahomes said on Tuesday’s 96.5 The Fan appearance. “I’m sure it’ll be pretty hostile out there.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the three-time Super Bowl MVP called Allen “a really good dude.”

“I think that’s why his team plays so hard for him. But I mean, obviously, we’re both competitors, so in the season, not as much talking as we’re both going for that ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. But at the same time, there’s a ton of respect both ways.

Allen is on the same page. “I got so much respect for both those guys [Kelce and Mahomes], but especially Pat, the way he handles himself off the field and we all know what type of player he is on the field. He’s one of the great ones,” the Bills star told reporters.