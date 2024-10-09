Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer Takes Shot at Travis Kelce After Chiefs Game

Singer Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to support the Kansas City Chiefs against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

While Swift cheered for boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s team, one of her backup dancers, Kameron Saunders, supported the opponent. Kameron’s younger brother, Khalen Saunders, plays defensive tackle for the Saints.

However, Khalen is no stranger to Kansas City. Drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, he won two Super Bowls alongside Kelce before signing with New Orleans in 2023.

Khalen had one of the biggest highlights of the game on October 7. After tackling Kelce to keep him from scoring, the 6-foot, 324-pounder intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone and ran the ball back to the 35-yard line.

While the Chiefs ultimately defeated the Saints 26-13 on Monday night, Kameron celebrated his brother’s performance on Instagram. Kameron posted several photos from the primetime matchup at GEHA Field, including a photo with Kelce and Swift, and took a shot at the All-Pro.

He posted, “And THAT is how you do Monday Night Football! 😂 @khalennotkaylen ‘Proud’ doesn’t feel strong enough a word to describe my feelings! Because… WTF! 🤯 Moment and history made!!! I am HONORED to have seen it in person and watch the world finally catch up to the absolute BEAST you are. Glad the camera didn’t cut to me after that play cuz I was screaming and jumping like a maniac! 😂 I love you with everything in me!!!”

“To my KC and Chiefs family… it is ALWAYS a pleasure. Til next time. 🤍 PS. Hope that tackle ain’t hurt too bad, Trav! 😜😂,” he concluded.

Kameron, of course, is friends with Kelce. When the 35-year-old surprised fans by joining Swift on stage during her “Eras” concert tour in London, Kelce performed alongside Kameron at Wembley Stadium.

Khalen Saunders Sent a Strong Message to Taylor Swift About His Brother Cheering for the Saints



Leading up to the Week 5 showdown, reporters asked Saunders, who signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with New Orleans last year, which team Kameron, 32, was supporting on Monday Night Football.

Kameron made it clear blood was thicker than water. “Me, of course. He don’t care about the Chiefs, he cares about his brother. I mean, that’s his boss,” Saunders said of Swift, “but I’m his brother. I was here first.”

“He’s going to be cheering for me because I’m paying for his ticket,” he added with a laugh.

Travis Kelce Had a Huge Game Against the Saints on Monday Night Football



While Khalen had several highlights against the Chiefs, Kelce put up a season-high nine catches for 70 yards. He also threw a lateral pass to Samaje Perine, a trick play that quickly went viral on social media.

Mahomes couldn’t believe Kelce went for the pass, jokingly comparing his most reliable target to his daughter, Sterling, 3.

“I mean, I’m shaking my head because I told him before the play ‘I’ll throw it to you so you can get in field goal range.’ And he underhand shoveled it across the entire field,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “It’s like I’m talking to Sterling. That’s Travis, man. He’s a special player.”

Swift was incredibly proud of Kelce and the Chiefs. While filming a video with Chariah Gordon, Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, after the game, the 14-time Grammy winner gushed over the Chiefs entering the bye undefeated. “Perfect is the word,” she said.