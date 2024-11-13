Ex-Bills LB Lands With Division Rival After Surprise Release

The Buffalo Bills won’t have a reunion with former linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who is instead headed to a division rival.

Dodson was waived by the Seattle Seahawks in a surprise move this week, which came after he started all nine games and was leading the team with 71 total tackles. There had been some speculation that the Bills could snag Dodson to help fill a gap at linebacker, but he was instead claimed by the Miami Dolphins.

Former Bills Linebacker Returns to the AFC East

Dodson first came to the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending most of that season on the practice squad and taking on a bigger role in 2020. He appeared in 68 total games through four seasons in Buffalo, making 143 total tackles with 4.5 sacks.

Though there had been some speculation that the Bills could use Dodson as linebackers Matt Milano and Baylon Spector are still working to return from injuries, the Dolphins were ahead of them on the waiver wire and put in a claim on Dodson.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team decided to release Dodson to give opportunities to other linebackers, including rookie Tyrice Knight. Instead of demoting Dodson out of the starting lineup, Macdonald said the team wanted to give him the opportunity to find a new team where he could continue to play a more significant role.

Former #Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson was claimed by the #Dolphins, source said. A new landing spot for the starter. pic.twitter.com/WwkDxwIkfj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2024

“We really appreciate T-Dot,” Macdonald said, via the team’s official website. “He’s worked extremely hard, rehabbed throughout the offseason here. There was an opportunity for us when we sat and took a step back and realized where we were at, it was the best thing for us to move forward that way, give the other guys in the room an opportunity to step up. I hope those guys grab that opportunity by the horns and take it run with it, and then it gives Tyrel an opportunity to find another spot somewhere else so he can finish the year strong. That was the thought behind it.”

Bills Could Get Big Boost on Defense

The Bills could have another big addition to their defense in the coming weeks. Head coach Sean McDermott announced this week that the team activated the 21-day window for Milano to return, allowing him to return to practice.

Though Milano had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, his return could be in sight. McDermott said the team is starting by seeing how he looks in practice after making good strides to return from the torn pectoral he suffered in training camp.