Insider Shares Encouraging Update for $120 Million Bills Star Amid Struggles

After returning from a torn ACL only to struggle through the 2023 season, Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller may finally be returning to some of his old form.

Miller sank to career lows last season, failing to register even a single sack in 12 games and falling to the bottom of the defensive line rotation. Though Miller showed flashes of strong play at the conclusion of the season and into the playoffs, some insiders questioned whether the Bills might cut ties with him ahead of the 2024 season.

While Miller’s future could still be in question, Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino reported that he showed marked signs of improvement through the team’s early practices.

Von Miller Slowly Coming Into Form

Parrino noted that Miller still has not fully recovered from the ACL tear that cut short his 2022 season, but turned in one of his best performances yet during the team’s minicamp this week.

“The speed, burst, and bend off the edge is something that just hasn’t looked the same for Miller since he tore his ACL back on Thanksgiving in 2022,” Parrino wrote. “He said he couldn’t practice last season without a knee brace, which he’s discarded this offseason and during OTAs. Miller still wants to play a few more seasons, and he showed some signs on Tuesday – albeit in a non-padded practice – that it could be possible.”

One of Von Miller’s most complete rushes of the season. pic.twitter.com/TJFVfYqaGy — Erik Turner Cover 1 (@ErikJTurner) January 19, 2024

Parrino added that Miller was able to accomplish a feat that eluded him all of the 2023 season — getting into the backfield to sack the quarterback.

“Miller had two sacks on the day, making life difficult for veteran tackle La’el Collins,” Parrino wrote. “He flew off the edge and blew by Collins on his way to landing for a sack on quarterback Josh Allen. Then, later in practice, Miller won on an inside rush against Collins and joined Greg Rousseau at the quarterback for another sack. Rousseau beat Ryan Van Demark on the other side of the line.”

Bills Could Still Release Big-Money Star

Some analysts still suggest that the Bills could release Miller in a move that would save salary cap down the line. Bleacher Report noted that the “Bills ran out of all-in options” to make new salary cap space after a series of releases and contract restructures in March, but could still get rid of Miller at some point this summer.

“There aren’t a ton of levers for the Bills to pull, but there are two post-June 1 trade candidates who could create some cap space,” the report noted. “Von Miller is the most significant. Parting with him would require eating $23.3 million in dead cap, but trading him after June 1 would offer the best cap savings return. They could clear $8.8 million.”

The Bills already cut ties with some key veterans on defense, releasing safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Miller also agreed to restructure his contract and reduce his salary cap number by $8.02 million for the coming season, adding incentives based on his play.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared praise for Miller and his willingness to make a sacrifice on behalf of the team.

“I thought Von did something I don’t know that many people would’ve done, because he took less than what he was guaranteed, and say what you want, whether you thought he’s performed to the level or not,” Beane said Sunday, via the Buffalo News.